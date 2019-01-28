English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Uses CPR Lessons He Learned From 'The Office' to Save a Woman's Life
A classic scene from a decade-old episode of 'The Office' helped an Arizona mechanic save an unconscious woman’s life.
Screenshot from YouTube
A classic scene from a decade-old episode of The Office helped an Arizona mechanic save an unconscious woman’s life.
The Arizona Daily Star reports that 21-year-old Cross Scott found a woman locked in her car this month and broke in to find out that she wasn’t breathing.
Having no emergency training whatsoever, Cross recalled the 'lessons' he learned from sitcom The Office, where Steve Carell’s character Michael Scott performs CPR to the tune of the Bee Gees’ song 'Stayin’ Alive.'
The song, apparently, had the right tempo for chest compressions.
Within a minute, the woman started breathing, and she was taken to a hospital and later released.
Cross, who shares the last name of Carell’s character Michael Scott, was assisted by two women, who had also stopped when they saw the car and dialed 911.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The Arizona Daily Star reports that 21-year-old Cross Scott found a woman locked in her car this month and broke in to find out that she wasn’t breathing.
Having no emergency training whatsoever, Cross recalled the 'lessons' he learned from sitcom The Office, where Steve Carell’s character Michael Scott performs CPR to the tune of the Bee Gees’ song 'Stayin’ Alive.'
The song, apparently, had the right tempo for chest compressions.
Within a minute, the woman started breathing, and she was taken to a hospital and later released.
Cross, who shares the last name of Carell’s character Michael Scott, was assisted by two women, who had also stopped when they saw the car and dialed 911.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reliance Jio Celebrations Pack: Get Additional 10GB Data for Free
- Data Privacy Day: What to Expect When The Personal Data Protection Bill Gets Tabled This Summer
- Manikarnika Vs Thackeray Weekend BO: Kangana's Film Packs a Solid Punch, Nawaz's Movie Picks Up Pace
- Realme C1 New Storage and RAM Variants Launched Starting at Rs 7,499
- John Krasinski Causes Meltdown on Twitter As He Tears Up During Wife Emily Blunt's SAG Speech
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results