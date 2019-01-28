LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Man Uses CPR Lessons He Learned From 'The Office' to Save a Woman's Life

A classic scene from a decade-old episode of 'The Office' helped an Arizona mechanic save an unconscious woman’s life.

Associated Press

Updated:January 28, 2019, 3:57 PM IST
Man Uses CPR Lessons He Learned From 'The Office' to Save a Woman's Life
Screenshot from YouTube
A classic scene from a decade-old episode of The Office helped an Arizona mechanic save an unconscious woman’s life.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that 21-year-old Cross Scott found a woman locked in her car this month and broke in to find out that she wasn’t breathing.

Having no emergency training whatsoever, Cross recalled the 'lessons' he learned from sitcom The Office, where Steve Carell’s character Michael Scott performs CPR to the tune of the Bee Gees’ song 'Stayin’ Alive.'

The song, apparently, had the right tempo for chest compressions.



Within a minute, the woman started breathing, and she was taken to a hospital and later released.

Cross, who shares the last name of Carell’s character Michael Scott, was assisted by two women, who had also stopped when they saw the car and dialed 911.

