1-min read

Man Uses Life-Size Cutouts of His Wife to Keep Their Toddler from Crying in Her Absence

A person in Japan claims to have discovered an apt solution to prevent a one-year-old boy from crying every time his mother steps out of the room or is not around him.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 14, 2019, 2:15 PM IST
There are a lot of times when new mums find it extremely difficult to leave their toddlers at home, while stepping out for some work. This could either be because they themselves do not want to leave the youngster at home, alone or because the sheer anxiety it creates in the child at being separate from his/her mother for so long.

Now, a person in Japan claims to have discovered an apt solution to prevent a one-year-old boy from crying every time his mother steps out of the room or is not around him. The solution that he has devised is life-sized cutouts of the mother.

The Twitter user @sato_nezi shared multiple photos as well as a video of the numerous life-sized cutouts of the infant's mother that were placed across the house to trick the youngster into thinking that his mother is around him.

In the 1-minute video that has been shared on Twitter, the mother of the boy is seen placing a cutout before sneaking out the front door. The child is seen unmoved and continuing his activities like watching videos and playing, with the cutout in the background. From time to time the youngster can be seen looking back at the cutout and carrying on with the game.

The cutouts were kept out of reach of the child so that he did not discover the ruse.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared the video has been viewed over 2 million times and received over 45 thousand likes and a number of re-tweets.

Read full article
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

