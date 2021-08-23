Man Uses Watermelon as Pizza Crust and Netizens Are Still in Two Minds About it

In the culinary map of the world, one of the most decorated recipes has to be that of pizza. With the world falling for the food every now and then, at almost all times, this is also the recipe that goes through too much experimentation. Someone just tried to change the crust of the Italian bread to that of a watermelon and we don’t know how to feel about it. Oli Paterson, in an exploring state of mind, cut round slices of the watermelon, fried it at both sides, spread a sumptuous amount of BBQ sauce and low moisture mozzarella and baked it in the oven. What he received as the result changed our perception of our favourite snack, forever. Who knew this could be done?

Originally shared on Oli’s TikTok account, the video went massively viral - he then decided to share it on his Instagram account as well. “Wanted to bring my famous watermelon pizza to TikTok so hopefully more people can try it,” read an excerpt of his post. Take a look here:

The recipe soon caught the interest of Domino’s Australia. So many health enthusiasts keep asking for low carb pizzas to curb their cravings and also be healthy while at it. Oli seems to have cracked the code to exactly that. Domino’s shared his recipe on their official Instagram account and decided to give it a go. “Y’all keep asking us for a low carb crust option. Nah for when we saw Oli Paterson make a pizza on a watermelon, we had to give it a go,” they accompanied it with this caption.

It drew mixed reviews from their Instafam. One user commented that this should be announced illegal, while another wrote that this is still not as bad as pineapple on pizza. Another Instagram user wrote that even if this can be accepted, mango as pizza topping is something no one is ready for. The post was a riot of hilarious reviews.

Nonetheless, the video went crazy viral on Instagram post Domino’s share. It racked up more than 15000 viewson the photo-sharing application.

