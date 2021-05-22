Man vs Wild: Tourist Punches Seagull Who Tried to Sneakily Steal His Food

Nature has unexpected ways to surprise us and sometimes make us laugh out loud. One such incident came to light recently when a video of a man punching a seagull went viral, making you ask the question: What do you do when someone tries to grab a bite from your food? How far will you go to save your food? In the clip shared on Reddit, a man reacted deftly when he saw a seagull coming towards his food. The video, which shows him punching the bird, is a couple of years old and resurfaced on social media after a user posted it. In the clip, the man can be seen getting some prawns from an eatery called The Seafood Shack. Like any other foodie, he can be seen excited about his treat. As he can be seen walking towards the person holding the camera, a seagull — who had been long waiting and keeping an eye to grab a bite from someone’s meal — finally got an opportunity to eat some tasty seaside prawns and decided to make the man its prey.

While the seagull makes a classic swoop, the man quickly lands a punch on the bird’s belly — forcing the bird to fly away, therefore, protecting himself and his food. He maintained his cool throughout as he walked towards the person holding the camera in his chill attitudes as if nothing had happened. The video lightened up everyone’s mood and surely gave a treat to foodies who are possessive about their food.

Reddit users couldn’t stop themselves from reacting to the now-viral video. The comments were even more hilarious than the video. One comment read, “Perfectly practised manoeuvre that the gull had pulled a thousand times… he never saw the punch coming."

“From the looks of it, it’s definitely not the first time that guy has thrown a punch," wrote another user.

