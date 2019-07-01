Man vs Wild: Video of Tiger Chasing Biker in Kerala Goes Viral, Sparks Debate
The clip shows riders inside Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary in Wayanad in Kerala, then one of them notices a tiger chasing them.
Image credit: Reuters (Representational)
Move over Man vs Wild, a video is going viral on social media is much scarier than the entire film.
The clip, shared by Forests and Wildlife Protection Society - FAWPS, shows riders inside Muthanga Wildlife Sanctuary in Wayanad in Kerala, then one of them notices a tiger chasing them. The extremely scary video shows the animal chasing the bike for a few seconds before disappearing into the jungle at the side of the road.
The organisation posted the video on their Facebook page, alongside the caption, "A Tiger is seen chasing a bike in Muthanga Wildlife Safari in Wayanad in Kerala. Is this how the Tiger Parks are managed in India?"
Soon after the video was posted, it went viral, with netizens posting their comments on it -- some with concern, and others who found humour in it.
One user wrote, "Woow forest officers went to spot a tiger on bike as if that tiger is their best friend and that tiger has no claws and teeth......such a intelligent forest officers....hats off to them....," while another posted, "Why has this bike entered Muthanga Wildlife
Safari in Wayanad? Does it have permission to enter?"
A third user joked, " Oh ho just stop and pet the kitty. It just wants to show some love," while another informed, "The person who captured this footage is a forest officer named Kelu from Wayanad Forest Division. They were on the mission to search and spot the reality about the news of a tiger roaming around the Muthanga forest premises. Luckily the same tiger spotted them."
