Man Wakes Up At Midnight To Find Crocodile In Courtyard

If a dangerous animal like a crocodile leaves the river and suddenly enters a residential area, it’s normal for people to get terrified. Something similar happened in Munna Purwa village of Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh where a crocodile had come into the area from the nearby river. The animal was seen resting in the courtyard of a house. When the residents of the house notice the the crocodile, they fled in no time. Soon, the news spread in the entire village.

The owner of the house Ramdin said he first saw the crocodile when he woke up around 1 am to take a leak. He saw something huge in the courtyard. Ramdin put on a flashlight to find out what it really was and was shocked to see the crocodile lazing around. He then tried to drive it away with the help of his family members but without any success.

Ramadan’s family was now too terrified to go back to sleep. They went to their neighbour’s house through the terrace.

After the news spread, many locals gathered outside Ramdin’s house to see the crocodile. There were people around the crocodile for the whole night. Someone informed the forest department and around 5 am a team reached the village. They managed to catch hold of the crocodile after an hour-long tough fight. The animal was then released into the Sharda river.

Locals said since the area is surrounded by forests and with the river closeby, animals often venture into the village. Crocodile attacks too have been reported in the past from villages in the area. Last month, a 32-year-old man was attacked near a canal in Bansi Nagar village by a crocodile. Rahat Ali had come to the village to attend a wedding. Some people working in a nearby field rushed to his help when they heard his cries. He told his rescuers that the crocodile tried to drag him into the canal.

