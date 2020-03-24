Man Wanted to Visit His Friend amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Delhi Police Has an Epic Advice

In the wake of the coronavirus lockdown, law enforcement authorities seem to be taking no chances when it comes to enforcing Indians are practicing social distancing. And one of the ways in which they have been ensuring people are abiding by the directives of self-isolation is by utilizing social media.

On Tuesday, as the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic reached ten in India, Delhi Police took to Twitter to host a QnA session in order to spread awareness about coronavirus and answer any questions that netizens may have about the viral outbreak.

From questions about restrictions on movements to details about how the lockdown affected those working as government officials in providing essentials, Delhi Police answered a variety of questions.

Please get Movement Pass issued from your District DCP office. Carry copy of documents to show the essential nature of work for which Movement Pass is needed. Do not misuse it as the restrictions are for your own safety & for the safety of entire community.#StayAtHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/ppqMZWoKJO — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 24, 2020

@DelhiPolice I am a drugs Inspector in MoHFW, do I need a curfew pass to go to office as we are directly involved in Covid fight #LockdownQuery — Rakesh Sharma (@SharmaRaks1) March 24, 2020

No specific timings have been given. The essential services will continue to operate as per their standard operating timings. — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 24, 2020

However, one of the most popular responses came to a question from a Twitter user called Deepak Pyal who asked the cops if he could go out to his friend's home 2 kms away for some work.

"If you are a true friend, stay at home. Video call instead. #StayHomeSaveLives," Delhi Police responded.

The response has been getting a lot of reactions from netizens with many appreciating Delhi Police's wit it times of criris and its dedication to truly answer each query.

About 30+ states and UT are observing a full lockdown. Essential services and supplies, however, will remain open. The chief secretary has written to state secretaries. Surveillance and contact tracing are being done. The secretary has written a letter to strengthen surveillance. The Prime Minister is also doing a video conference with doctors and doctors' association today: Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.