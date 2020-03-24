English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
Man Wanted to Visit His Friend amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Delhi Police Has an Epic Advice

A police officer stands at New Delhi's border barricade during lockdown by the authorities to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi. (Reuters)

Delhi Police held a QnA session on Twitter on Tuesday to answer queries about the coronavirus outbreak.

Rakhi Bose
  • Last Updated: March 24, 2020, 6:42 PM IST
In the wake of the coronavirus lockdown, law enforcement authorities seem to be taking no chances when it comes to enforcing Indians are practicing social distancing. And one of the ways in which they have been ensuring people are abiding by the directives of self-isolation is by utilizing social media.

On Tuesday, as the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic reached ten in India, Delhi Police took to Twitter to host a QnA session in order to spread awareness about coronavirus and answer any questions that netizens may have about the viral outbreak.

From questions about restrictions on movements to details about how the lockdown affected those working as government officials in providing essentials, Delhi Police answered a variety of questions.

However, one of the most popular responses came to a question from a Twitter user called Deepak Pyal who asked the cops if he could go out to his friend's home 2 kms away for some work.

"If you are a true friend, stay at home. Video call instead. #StayHomeSaveLives," Delhi Police responded.

The response has been getting a lot of reactions from netizens with many appreciating Delhi Police's wit it times of criris and its dedication to truly answer each query.

About 30+ states and UT are observing a full lockdown. Essential services and supplies, however, will remain open. The chief secretary has written to state secretaries. Surveillance and contact tracing are being done. The secretary has written a letter to strengthen surveillance. The Prime Minister is also doing a video conference with doctors and doctors' association today: Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

