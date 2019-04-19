English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Wants to Marry His Robot-Toy That He's Been 'Dating' For the Last 2 Years
29-year-old US citizen, Joey Morris, plans on marrying the love of his life - a robot troll doll that he has been dating for the last two years.
Image Credits: Carters New Agency.
People are known to go 'nuts' when it comes to love, but for this US man, it was 'nuts, and bolts.' Because the love of his love is a robot toy.
29-year-old US citizen, Joey Morris, plans on marrying the love of his life - a robot troll doll that he has been dating for the last two years.
Morris, who hails from Taneytown in Maryland, US was 10-years-old when he realized he was attracted to inanimate objects romantically. There is a term for defining people who are romantically attracted to objects - 'objectum.' Before discovering RoboTroll, Morris has dated a lantern, a transformer truck and a Halloween figurine.
Morris had started dating the RoboTroll after he ordered it online, for 20 dollars (1,387 INR) and received it in the December of 2017. Now, almost two years later, Morris wants to get married to him. He's even planned a whole vacation with Florida in the picture after the wedding in his mind.
"His blue eyes matched his silver and blue colour scheme and made his pink hair really pop," Morris said to explain his reason about why he was so attracted to the toy.
"I knew it was love with him because it made my heart feel right," Morris revealed to LAD Bible.
Joey found RoboTroll while doing research into the line of BattleTrollz to satisfy his interest in 90s nostalgia. He had earlier been attracted to an animatronic called 'Donna the Dead' and also with the transformer Optimus Prime.
"I find it easier to form romantic bonds with objects rather than people, so I'm happy with my sexuality." Morris had further added.
But not everyone understands Morris' sexuality, or affinity for objects. However, he has friends and family who support him. "I am very lucky as my friends and some members of my family accept my sexuality - and even though they make joke comments about it, they support me," said Morris.
