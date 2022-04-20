Man Was Thrown Out of a Wedding for Violating ‘Only Salad’ Menu by Ordering Pizza

There is no denying that most people go to weddings only to relish the food. But what if you are only served salad? Yes, the food menu of the wedding is just salad. This is exactly what happened with a man, who was a groomsman at a wedding, where only salad was being served for dinner. In a bid to not create chaos, he ordered pizzas for wedding guests, but when the bride found out, he was thrown to the wolves. The man shared his experience on Reddit.

Sharing that he is on medication for anxiety and depression, the groomsman said that he is bound to eat before taking in high-dosage meds.

Not able to find some fulfilling food on the menu, he asked his friend Sara, the bride. The man revealed that the entire course consisted of a side salad, a side of corn, and a side of broccoli. He asked the bride whether there will be another entre or not, but the man shared that she immediately got defensive. Therefore, he hushed himself before causing any further tensions. He explained that though he could have survived on the salad for some time, the wedding event was slated to be held for over eight hours. He knew there was no way a side of salad and a few spoons of corn broccoli could hold his hunger pangs, so he decided “to covertly order a pizza” for himself.

The groomsman thought he would sneak out to meet the delivery guy and eat a few slices in his car. He shared his plan with one of his friends and it spread like wildfire. While he placed the pizza order, there were about 12 people throwing down, hence he had ordered 4 large pizzas. The snack was kept in the man’s car, so that people could just kind of come and grab a slice whenever they were hungry.

But things went out of hand when the groom went missing. You might be wondering where did the groom go? Well, he was in the car, eating pizza. The bride told the Redditor that he embarrassed her, and made her feel cheap. Even though the man tried to explain the situation and even apologised, she paid no heed to his pleadings.

People from the wedding, who were eating pizza were all silent, while he was told to leave the wedding. However, he mentioned that the groom apologised to him for the confusion, but the bride was in no mood to understand.

