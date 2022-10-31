Man, Who Ate Live Crab For Pinching His Daughter, Diagnosed With Severe Infections

We all have that one person who goes to any extent to exact revenge. Some let that out often while others avoid the idea of doing it. Unless someone irks us and then we go all out with our revenge plots. In China, a man ate a live crab because it had pinched her daughter. Eventually, he fell seriously ill and was infected in the chest, abdomen, liver and digestive system. According to the South China Morning Post, this man is identified as 39-year-old Lu belonging to Zhejiang in eastern China.

According to this portal, Mr Lu had to be rushed to the hospital with severe back pain, two months after the incident. Initially, he was apprehensive about revealing the details of this incident to doctors. In conversation with South China Morning Post, Doctor Cao Qian said that Lu was repeatedly asked whether he had eaten anything unusual which caused allergies. Lu said no to all questions until his wife mentioned the crab-eating incident to doctors.

After hearing this incident, Doctor Cao asked Lu why he had eaten the crab. Lu said that he wanted to take revenge because the crab pinched his daughter. Lu was extremely angry and swallowed the crab alive. Doctors then sent Lu’s blood samples for testing and found that he is infected by three parasites from eating the crab. Lu has now recovered and discharged from the hospital but is asked to visit for regular check-ups.

A similar incident happened in 2020 when a woman in Hangzhou, China, ate 30 raw crabs, which infected her with six parasites, water in her lungs and respiratory distress. According to reports, this lady said that she was consuming a folk remedy, which would strengthen the bones according to her belief. For this, she pounded the live crabs to pieces, soaked them in rice wine and ate them raw.

