Man Who Bought a Chinese Vase for Rs 92 in Charity shop, Sells it for Rs 4 Crore

A vase which was bought by a man from a charity shop has ended up leaving him extremely happy and wealthy.

Turns out the meagre purchase of £1 (Rs 92), has helped the man auction it for a whopping £484,000 (Approx. Rs 4 crores).

Wondering why? Simply put, the vase had rare antiquity value.

The ‘court commissioned vase’, which according to Daily Mail was made for an 18th-century emperor, was bought from a store in Hertfordshire and subsequently listed on eBay by the man for a paltry sum.

Surprisingly for him, the antique artefact soon sparked a bidding war with a Chinese buyer ending up paying £380,000 or a little over Rs 3 crores.

With extra fees, the final price came out to be roughly Rs 4 crores, which was six times what the auction house had estimated it to originally being sold at, the report added.

According to the report, the shopper was unaware of the value of his purchase, until he was flooded with offers for the yellow vase.

Subsequently, he decided to take it to Sworders Fine Art Auctioneers' in Stansted Mountfitchet, Essex, to get it examined. After the specialists examined the vase, he was informed that the vase he possessed was a Chinese imperial. It was made for the Qianlong Emperor, Daily Mail reported.

The vase, which is flat on one side, is engraved with an imperial poem and also reads 'Weijing weiyi' which translates to 'be precise, be undivided', the report added.

Speaking about the yellow pear-shaped vase, Yexue Li, head of the Asian art department at Sworders, told Daily Mail, "The gentleman vendor was in the charity shop and picked out the vase because he liked the look of it," adding, "He was unaware of his significance so he put it on eBay with a very low starting price to begin with and there was a lot of interest."

Li added that the seller then took it off eBay and brought it to them when they made the discovery and explained to him, its importance.

Turns out, the seller, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he was ecstatic and would spend the money on securing his three-year-old daughter's future.

