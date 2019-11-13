Man Who Brought Home Tiny 8-Inch Snake Has Seen it Grow 18-Feet in Length

If you love reptiles, this man is a person you must meet! A father-of-two, who bought home a tiny snake has seen it grow into a massive Burmese python. The Gloucestershire resident, 31-year-old Marcus Hobbs, bought the snake, named Hexxie, from a pet store eight years back, reported Daily Mail. The report further added that the snake is over 18 feet in length.

Since being brought home, Hexxie has grown to 17 stone and needs multiple people to lift her, the report said, adding that Hexxie shares the home with Marcus, his partner Amy and their two young sons.

Marcus, who works as IT professional, feeds the massive snake proteins like rabbits, calves, goats, pigs and stillborn deer, which are all supplied by local farmers, the report added.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Marcus said, "I am very passionate about snakes and I try to help people understand them," adding, "I think people are so scared of them because they think they are going to kill them but if people come around I can talk to them all day long about snakes to reassure them."

Marcus thinks Hexxie may be a record breaker with size, but is reluctant to anaesthetise her for the official measurement.

Hexxie lives with another smaller snake Monty and a family dog Shiloh.

The Daily Mail reported that Marcus got his first snake for his 13th birthday and believes he got attracted to them after watching Steve Irwin on the television.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.