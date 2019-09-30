Man Who Caught a Fish Worth Rs 23 Crore, Released it Back Into the Sea

A giant 8.5-foot tuna was caught by a man off the coast of Ireland, and released back into the sea.

The tuna was caught by Dave Edwards from West Cork. According to the Irish Mirror, the monster fish was the largest to be caught in Irish waters this year, and would have been worth up to 3 million euros in Japan.

However, Dave Edwards, along with his team Dareen O’Sullivan and Henk Veldman were not fishing for commercial reasons. They were actually part of an ongoing catch and release programme to establish population numbers for the fish in the Atlantic.

Pictures of the huge tuna fish were shared by West Cork Charters on Facebook, where they have collected a number of amazed responses.

Dave was one of 15 boats taking part in the catch and release programme that will run till October 15, according to Echo live.

The tuna fish they caught was so large, that it had to be measured in water before being tagged and released. It weighed 270 kgs.

“They are much more common up in Donegal Bay where they follow the herring," Dave told Echo Live. "They are more unusual down here but tend to be much bigger when they do show up. This is the first one caught south of Donegal Bay this year and it really was a big fish."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.