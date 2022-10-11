Man Who Chained Himself Under Pandu River Bridge in Kanpur Rescued by Police After 20 Days

A specially-abled youth was found chained under the Pandu river bridge in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh last Friday night. The police officers mistakenly took the youth as a ghost. The Industrial Area Outpost In-charge reached the spot and calmed the youth. He then broke the lock of the chain tied to his feet and freed him from bondage, reported Hindustan Times. The deranged man was rescued with a help of a rope.

A team of Police Response Vehicles (PRV) heard the youth screaming and asking for water. The team first thought the screams were of a woman. The outpost in-charge, Mahendra, reached the spot with another labourer. He then saw the young man covered with clay and tied with chains on the pillar. He was stunned and mistook the man for a ghost. While trying to free him, the police alleged that the man turned abusive and also attacked. After he was calmed down, the youth told his name was Pawan and he hails from Samastipur in Bihar.

According to the report by the media house, speaking to the police, the specially-abled youth said that his father Raju Saini has allegedly left him two years ago and never returned. He then wandered and reached Chakarpur Mandi in Kanpur, where he started working as a labourer.

Panki Inspector Anjan Kumar Singh said that Pawan loves to observe water flowing due to which even after freeing him that night he again tied himself to a pillar on the Pandu river on Monday and was freed by the Sachendi police.

During the interrogation, Pawan told the police that he chained himself under the bridge and after locking the chain he threw the key into the river. The mentally challenged man also shared that he kept himself chained for nearly 20 days.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here