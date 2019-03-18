Man Who Chased Away New Zealand Shooter From Mosque Hailed as ‘Hero’

Abdul Aziz tells Sky News how he chased away the Christchurch attacker during the mosque shootings.



For more on this story, head here: https://t.co/AoXkOumppv pic.twitter.com/p1H6fG3bJI — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 17, 2019

Dodging bullets, Abdul Aziz Wahabzadah confronted the New Zealand shooter and saved lives.



The father of 4 said: "I got to be honest with you, it wasn't me, it was God that saved everybody. God saved everyone." https://t.co/65eNAVj9CP pic.twitter.com/oosEbYpjKb — Amir Vera (@TheAmirVera) March 16, 2019

An immigrant from Afghanistan, Abdul Aziz, is being hailed as a hero for saving lives in New Zealand mosque by rushing at the shooter, scaring him off, say witnesses.

“He went after him, and he managed to overpower him, and that's how we were saved” https://t.co/34U6M2FayK — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) March 16, 2019

This is Abdul Aziz, a hero, who safed so many life in the #Christchurch attack. Originally from #Afghanistan he confranted, chased and forced the attaker to escape. He was empty handed, but a heart full of love. The world call him a hero but he says that he did his civic duty. pic.twitter.com/rqICs4x3JI — M. Shafiq Hamdam (@shafiqhamdam) March 17, 2019

Oh wow this hero - Abdul Aziz, a father of four - ran towards the murderer, trying to draw his attention away from the other worshippers. Unbelievable bravery and selflessness. Wow. pic.twitter.com/Xt5TrYB86S — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) March 17, 2019

“He said the gunman was cursing at him and yelled that he was going to kill them all. But he drove away and Mr Aziz said he chased the car down the street to a red light, before it made a U-turn and sped away.”



He. Chased. The. Car.#hero #AbdulAziz #Kiwi — James Nokise (@JamesNokise) March 16, 2019

amid the grief and fury, the chaos and division, i'm trying to give my attention to the stories of love, generosity, solidarity, and awe-inspiring courage. Abdul Aziz is a hero. https://t.co/DUXa3whIUo — (@rahera_k) March 16, 2019

Abdul Aziz is from Afghanistan. Our people have warrior hearts ♥️ Hope he receives every bit of love and recognition he deserves. https://t.co/CX6VJiXUrb — Shireen Qudosi (@ShireenQudosi) March 17, 2019

Well done Abdul Aziz!



In my work I get to see people do brave things regularly.



This is next level. A man with no training taking on an armed attacker who had killed 49 people- & winning! With a credit card machine.#Herohttps://t.co/JqPshZUjvC — Fire Chief Darrell Reid (@FireChiefReid) March 16, 2019