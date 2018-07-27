GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Man Who Destroyed Trump's Walk of Fame Years Ago Reportedly Offers Bail to New Vandal

It seems no one likes Donald Trump's Hollywood Star.

Anurag Verma | News18.com@kitAnurag

Updated:July 27, 2018, 11:08 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Man Who Destroyed Trump's Walk of Fame Years Ago Reportedly Offers Bail to New Vandal
Image credits: @TheRyanParker / Twitter
Loading...
The man who recently vandalised Donald Trump's Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has reportedly been offered a bail by the man who had destroyed the star years ago, TMZ reported.

Austin Clay, probably miffed with the Prez, took the matter in his own hands on Wednesday by completely decimating Trump's star with a pickax. He later surrendered to the police.

"A pickax was used in vandalizing the star" embedded in the sidewalk near Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue in Los Angeles, at about 3:30 a.m." Sergeant Ray Brown of the LAPD said.

After vandalising the plaque, Clay “called the police and said he had vandalized Donald Trump’s star and basically called on himself and said, ‘See you soon,' reported The Los Angeles Times.





But Clay has found a support in James Otis. Otis, who attacked Trump's star in 2016, also with a pickax, has stepped in to bail Clay out by paying $20k.

According to TMZ, Otis is a heir to the Otis Elevator Company, one of the largest elevator and escalator companies in the world.

Installed in 2007, Trump's Hollywood Star has been subject to frequent vandalism ever since he took the post of U.S. President in 2016.

His plaque was once covered with a backwards swastika.
Someone vandalized Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star









In another instance, someone had painted a mute symbol on Trump's Star. The star also had a service dog poop on it. Yep.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...