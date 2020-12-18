Man Who Died of Constipation Over 1,000 Years Ago Ate Only Grasshoppers to Fight Tropical Disease

In an incident that will leave you mind blown, a man based out of Lower Pecos Canyonlands in Texas, US, ate grasshoppers in order to get rid of some disease. As a reactionary measure of consuming grasshoppers, the man is said to have died of constipation.

The fact that he had consumed grasshoppers came into light after a study was done on his mummified remains. The man, as per the report, would have possibly died some 1000 to 1400 years old. The man was suffering from a disease called Chagas. This disease is caused by a parasite Trypanosoma cruzi. Due to this disease, his gastrointestinal system got blocked because of which his colon got swollen up to six times the normal size. This condition is called megacolon.

Since he was suffering from Chagas, the man was not able to digest the food properly. As a result of the disease, the scientists claim that he would have eventually gotten malnourished. He had become so weak that he was unable to perform basic activities like walking, bathing, sitting up on his own etc. Moreover, scientists have mentioned the man’s legs were also amputated. The move to feed the man grasshoppers would have been undertaken by the members of his family or community so that it could bring him some kind of relief.

The man who died a painful death has been identified as Guy Skiles. His remains had been mummified in 1937 in a rock shelter near the junction of the Rio Grande and Pecos Rivers in South Texas. The research work on his remains was done between the 1970s and 1980s. The scientists who were working on this published their findings in the journal Plains Anthropologist in 1986.

Many other studies were carried out on this man’s remains after that with advanced technologies. A study conducted by Karl Reinhard's team reported in the journal Memórias do Instituto Oswaldo Cruz in 2003 that they had approximately 2.6 pounds of feces along with undigested food in his tummy. Karl Reinhard is a professor in the School of Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

However, in the latest study, Reinhard himself re-analysed the details of the case along with some other experts.

In a statement, he said, “They were taking off the legs. So they were giving him mostly the fluid-rich body — the squishable part of the grasshopper. In addition to being high in protein, it was pretty high in moisture. So it would have been easier for him to eat in the early stages of his megacolon experience”.