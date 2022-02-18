Man Who Drinks Only Branded Water Spends Rs 1.5 Lakh Every Month to Quench Thirst

Have you ever heard that someone has spent lakhs on buying water? Shocked? Don’t be. A video is making rounds on the Internet where a TikTok user has revealed that he spends 1.5 Lakh rupees to buy ‘high-end’ water every month. Ryan Dubs has described himself as a ‘water snob’. He claims that he spends two thousand dollars which is equal to approximately 1.5 lakh rupees on drinking water, every month. He also posted a picture of the branded water bottles he used. In the video, he can be seen saying that he doesn’t like drinking water from the water filter and has a habit of drinking only clean water.

Further, as the video proceeds, Ryan reveals where he keeps all these water bottles. According to the video, Ryan has four fridges in his home which he uses to store these bottles. He is not just a water freak but also an earth-friendly human as he buys bottles from a brand that produces eco-friendly glass bottles to reduce plastic waste. He also revealed that VOSS is his favourite brand.

While many objected to Ryan’s behaviour, he had an explanation for all the queries. He told the users, “I’ve always been a water snob and I know that for a lot of people you’re probably like what the hell, why do you care, it’s just water, but I hate the taste of tap water. I cannot drink it. I only drink bottled water – it’s the only way I’ll get it in me.”

The reactions on the video definitely were more of displeasure than shock. However, it’s Ryan’s choice.

