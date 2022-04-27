Man Who Gave Us 'Chhoti Bacchi Ho Kya' Meme Just Met Tiger Shroff and Broke the Internet

Tiger Shroff’s “chhoti bacchi ho kya” dialogue from ‘Heropanti’ started a slew of memes on social media which have shown no sign of dying down. But it isn’t all to Tiger’s credits. In fact, a content creator is the one who took the line and then catapulted it to meme status after his mimicry videos went viral. Mimicry artist Deependra Singh is known for his mimicry of several actors like Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Salman Khan, Sonu Nigam, but his Tiger Shroff mimicry is the one that really took off. It went so far that now, Deependra gets to make an Instagram reel with Tiger himself.

Deependra took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with Tiger and announced that a reel of the duo is coming soon.

“Was waiting for this! .. congratulations,” wrote an Instagram user. “UNIVERSE IS IN BALANCE NOW [sic],” wrote another. “Another live example of hard work can take you to heights of success, just keep doing what you love,” wrote another.

Check out some of Deependra’s hitmakers here:

The “chhoti bacchi ho kya” memes had become so popular that apart from people on Twitter, brands also partook in the fun. Zomato posted on Twitter – “har trend pe tweet expect karte ho, chhote bache ho kya.” Zomato wasn’t the only one to use this meme. Tinder also did a similar thing with the dialogue and wrote on Twitter – “Choti bacchi ho kya” – me @ myself when I simp on them.” The people on Twitter took not too long to flood the comments section of each tweet with funny replies and their own scenarios to fit the dialogue in. The tweet by Tinder garnered a lot of attention and crossed 1000 likes in no time. A user commented by saying “”choti bacchi ho kya” – me @ myself when I cry for not getting my favourite food”. Another joked, “‘choti bacchi ho kya’ – me @ myself when I reply someone instantly.”

While this Heropanti dialogue has re-emerged, thanks to Deependra, Tiger Shroff is gearing up for the release of Heropanti 2 on April 29, 2022. The movie is directed by Ahmed Khan and stars Tara Sutaria as the leading lady along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in prominent roles.

