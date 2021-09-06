Man Who Had Vasectomy 2 Years Ago Gets Shock of His Life As Wife Reveals Pregnancy

Becoming parents for any couple is a special experience. When a lady gives birth to a child and when a man lifts his child for the first time, those moments have great feelings for both of them. It is often seen that the wives break the news of pregnancy to their husband in a surprising manner. However, recently a man was shocked to know about the pregnancy of his wife instead of becoming happy.

The man has shared his ordeal on social media site Reddit. He posted that he is the father of two children. Sometime back his wife, while giving him surprise, told him that she was pregnant and once again they are going to be parents soon. He was stunned after listening to the news as he had undergone vasectomy two years ago.

The man while expressing his concern on Reddit wrote, “I had a vasectomy two years ago. Now how much chance is there that the child is mine or that my wife is having an extra marital affair? After living with my wife for so many years I don’t think she will cheat on me.”

The hassled husband wrote that he is unable to decide whether he can become a father even after he had a vasectomy. The man asked people for help and said, “I have been getting mixed answers on the internet so I am asking for your advice.”

Many people have commented on his post and advised the man in different ways. Some users have asked him not to doubt his wife, firstly he should get his sperm count checked. A doctor has written that the same case happened with one of his patients whose wife got pregnant after husband had a vasectomy. The Doctor said that the man had zero sperm count but after vasectomy the tube was joined in a different way which had increased his sperm count.

However, some people had given negative advice, asking him to get a DNA test done of his first two children while another person said that if his wife had cheated him before she would do it for the second time as well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here