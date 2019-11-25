Take the pledge to vote

Man Who Just Wanted 'Super-Comfortable' Feather Bed Caught Lung Infection From It

According to the American Lung Association, a person's lung gets inflamed from inhaling allergens like dust, fungus, mold, or chemicals in such a condition.

Trending Desk

November 25, 2019, 1:39 PM IST
Image credits: Flickr/yataro1.

After a tiring day of work, all that a person wants is a comfortable bed to sleep. But what happens when your comfortable bed, which you don't want to get out of, is the reason for your sickness?

It happened with a man in Scotland, Martin Taylor, a 43-year old who wanted nothing more than a comfortable bed. However, his comfortable, feather-filled bed ended up giving him severe lung inflammation.

In 2016, Taylor developed “feather duvet lung,” a form of hypersensitivity pneumonitis or “bird fancier’s lung.” In the journal BMJ Case Reports, the doctor reported from inhaling organic dust from duck or goose feathers found in duvets and pillows to be the main cause of the disease or hyperallergic reaction.

Scotland-based Taylor contacted a chest physician after experiencing malaise, fatigue and breathlessness for days. Dr. Owen Dempsey diagnosed him with a respiratory infection, but his symptoms got worse.

The specialist scanned the man's lungs and saw they had a ground glass, mosaic pattern. It was after a CT scan that he was diagnosed to have hypersensitivity pneumonitis.

According to the American Lung Association, a person's lung gets inflamed from inhaling allergens like dust, fungus, mold, or chemicals in such a condition.

The man was told to get rid of his feather-filled bedding, which was leading to such a disaster. He was then treated with a high dose of steroids for a month. As the man explains, a misdiagnosis led to severing his condition.

