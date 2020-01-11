Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Man Who Lost Home in Australia Bushfire to Rebuild it After Winning Rs 4.88 Crore In Lottery

Now that the man has won a huge amount of money, is planning to rebuild his house with that.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 11, 2020, 4:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Man Who Lost Home in Australia Bushfire to Rebuild it After Winning Rs 4.88 Crore In Lottery
Now that the man has won a huge amount of money, is planning to rebuild his house with that.

A man, who wishes to not be named had lost his house in the Australian bushfires, will now be able to rebuild his apparently uninsured house with an amount of $ 1 Million which he has won in a lottery.

According to a report by The Sun, the man had lost his property in the New South Wales coast region, during the new-year period. After the house was burnt the man and his family had lost everything and all that was left were a “few charred teacups.”

Now that the man has won a huge amount of money, is planning to rebuild his house with that amount.

“This really has come at the most incredible time. We did not know if we would ever be able to rebuild but now we definitely can,” he told The Sun.

As of now the Australian bushfire has claimed the lives of 26 people and has destroyed around 2000 homes.

Meanwhile, an Australian firefighter was apparently charged for starting 17 wildfires while on bail for apparently committing sex offences. The accused was working with the Darwin River unit in the country’s Northern Territory. The police are investigating the matter of these 17 suspicious bush fires.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram