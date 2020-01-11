Man Who Lost Home in Australia Bushfire to Rebuild it After Winning Rs 4.88 Crore In Lottery

A man, who wishes to not be named had lost his house in the Australian bushfires, will now be able to rebuild his apparently uninsured house with an amount of $ 1 Million which he has won in a lottery.

According to a report by The Sun, the man had lost his property in the New South Wales coast region, during the new-year period. After the house was burnt the man and his family had lost everything and all that was left were a “few charred teacups.”

Now that the man has won a huge amount of money, is planning to rebuild his house with that amount.

“This really has come at the most incredible time. We did not know if we would ever be able to rebuild but now we definitely can,” he told The Sun.

As of now the Australian bushfire has claimed the lives of 26 people and has destroyed around 2000 homes.

Meanwhile, an Australian firefighter was apparently charged for starting 17 wildfires while on bail for apparently committing sex offences. The accused was working with the Darwin River unit in the country’s Northern Territory. The police are investigating the matter of these 17 suspicious bush fires.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.