Man Who Received Wrong Text for Thanksgiving to Reunite for 7th Anniversary With Grandma

You can’t call yourself a viral geek if you do not know the ‘viral grandson and grandmom’ who met unintentionally in 2016. It’s time again when the duo will meet for their 7th Thanksgiving dinner this year on November 24, Thursday. The ‘Thanksgiving friends’ created a buzz seven years ago when Jamal Hinton shared about a text exchange between him and Wanda Dench who accidentally took him as her grandson.

Though he realised that she wasn’t his grandmother, he followed her up by replying, “You not my grandma..Can I still get a plate tho?". Wanda agreed and invited him for the feast and responded, “Of course, you can. That’s what grandma’s do….feed everyone."

Hence, the ‘online friends’ are all set to meet on Thanksgiving 2022 as the man who received the wrong text back shared their picture and informed Twitterverse about their year-long tradition to occur in Arizona. “To answer all your questions, yes Thanksgiving year 7 is planned out! See you guys Thursday! " wrote Jamal on the micro-blogging site.

Jamal Hinton’s Tweet

To answer all your questions, yes Thanksgiving year 7 is planned out! See you guys Thursday! pic.twitter.com/JTJe6ZSOTS— Jamal Hinton (@Jamalhinton12) November 22, 2022

It’s strange how the duo that met accidentally while a grandmom was looking forward to inviting her grandson for Thanksgiving dinner years ago, bonded with each other so beautifully. Every year, Hinton documents their meeting and puts it out on social media which makes the social media users believe that relations made out of love and respect can sometimes beat the ones created by blood. Isn’t it that bonds made online can be lovely, sometimes?

Still Searching for the Backstory? Tweeps Will Get You There!

Somebody grandma is coming in clutch this year!! Ayee!!! pic.twitter.com/QGrx83nHLl— Jamal Hinton (@Jamalhinton12) November 15, 2016

“Thanksgiving from here on out is the celebration of you both discovering each other. I am thankful for this wholesome story," commented a user on Hinton and Dench’s latest photo update ahead of Thanksgiving. “Best thanksgiving tradition!”, said another well-wisher on the internet.

Thanksgiving from here on out is the celebration of you both discovering each other. I am thankful for this wholesome story.— Logan (@l0nelytylen0l) November 22, 2022

Meanwhile, Hinton also announced that they were working to develop their heartwarming story into a Netflix original last year which will be titled ‘The Thanksgiving Text’. Sweet gestures like this are ones to be cherished and this instance is absolute proof!

