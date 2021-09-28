Man Who Sexually Assaulted Woman in Theatre Jailed, Banned From Cinemas

A 31-year-old man in Central London has been banned from cinema halls for five years after he sexually assaulted a woman in Cineworld.

The man has been identified as Santosh Paudel. He was drunk when he allegedly molested the woman at the cinema chain’s theatre.

According to the reports, the man is a divorcee and he kept on touching the woman who was sitting next to her sister. The woman asked him many times to stop as her shocked teenage sister looked on.

The woman, who wants to remain unidentified, said in a statement at Southwark Crown Court that the attack in Leicester Square on December 22, 2019, has scarred her mentally for life. It continues to haunt her to this day.

“Since the incident happened, the first thing that came into my mind was about self-harming. I felt depressed and I felt guilty too about what happened. I am still scared of being in big groups of people,” she said.

The report stated that the accused was previously married to a French woman. His wife divorced him after he was convicted in 2015 for exposing himself in public.

Describing the attack in the court, prosecutor Lucy McGarr said it was prolonged and sustained and that the incident continued throughout the entire movie.

The court, in its hearing, announced an 18-month prison sentence to the man, along with suspension for two years. The man was also subjected to a Sexual Harm Prevention Court order for five years.

The judge, Ms Recorder Emma Goodall, QC, observed in the court that the accused exploited the increased vulnerability of the victim in the circumstances of the cinema screening.

The judge said, “The public will be better protected and better served by imposing heavy conditions on you." The man was also ordered by the court to pay a total of £510 (Rs 37,760) towards the cost of his prosecution. Paudel denied the charges in court but was convicted of sexual harassment.

