Man Who Smoked Weed Inside US Capitol During Violence Said He Has No Regrets

Brandon Fellow, one of the rioters who smoked weed in Senator Jeff Merkley’s office, has stated that he has no regrets doing so at the Capitol Hill. He further stated post that incident his profile on dating app Bubble has ‘blown up’.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Brandon, who works at a grocery store in New York, said that it was the first time he had attended Trump’s rally.

Brandon was among the rioters who stormed into the Capitol Hill building on Wednesday, January 6, creating a ruckus by breaking the windows and threatening the cops to forcefully enter inside.

Brandon also added that Donald Trump’s tweet motivated him to visit DC.

He believes ‘Trump started the movement but the rioters started something even bigger by doing this (storming the capitol.)’

Brandon claimed that he hadn’t originally come to storm the Capitol Hill but to see Trump’s rally. He stated that it ‘felt like a family’ with other rioters and they were all there for a common cause, which was to ‘make a statement that the government is crushing down on us.’

Meanwhile, other rioters have also been identified through pictures and videos include Olympic Swimmer Klete Keller who has competed in 2004 Olympics and was identified by former teammates and coaches online, and is yet to be arrested.

Another is an advocate named Simone Gold, known as Hydroxychloroquine was identified but in conversation with The Washington Post, she insisted that she was in a ‘peaceful area.’

According to the Department of Justice’s statement on Tuesday, hundreds of rioters are yet to be charged and may face up to 20 years behind the bars.