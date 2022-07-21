Man Who Started Bushfire in Australia While Trying to Destroy Theft Evidence Jailed

In an attempt to destroy the pieces of evidence of fuel theft, a man recklessly sparked a thousand-hectare bushfire in Australia. He has now been sentenced to jail by an Australian court. According to a report in Wion, the man had stolen 200 litres of diesel fuel in 2019 with his accomplice from a logging excavator near Hanging Rock in central Victoria, Australia. The pair had set alight some of the leftover fuel with the help of a cigarette lighter before leaving the area to go camping. This resulted in a blazing fire which destroyed around 1,042 hectares of the Tamworth region. The estimated cost of the damage is a whopping amount of $1.1 to $1.7 million.

“To put this into perspective, it’s about 10.42 square kilometres that has been destroyed,” the magistrate of the court said, as reported by the news portal.

Giving a justification for the man’s fault and intention, his defence lawyer Kimberley Norquay-Evans reportedly said, “I accept the extent of the damage, but the only consequences should be for acts that could have been reasonably foreseen. Any level of planning was only to destroy the evidence.”

According to a report in ABC News, the defence lawyer further added, “He is extremely regretful”. This was quickly rejected by the magistrate, who said the incident was reckless.

“There was a cigarette lighter taken,” the magistrate said adding that “there were containers taken. It’s reckless in setting something ablaze for no good reason.”

The man was only 17 years old when he committed this thievery. As he was underage at the time of the crime, the judge sentenced him to 12 months in prison, due to which he will be eligible for parole in five months.

As per the ABC News report, the accused had no prior criminal record.

