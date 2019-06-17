Take the pledge to vote

Man Who Tried to Fat-Shame his Tinder Match Gets Brutally Trolled Online

The man’s bizarre attack drew plenty of flak on social media after his Tinder match shared a screenshot of the conversation on Twitter.

News18.com

Updated:June 17, 2019, 1:46 PM IST
Man Who Tried to Fat-Shame his Tinder Match Gets Brutally Trolled Online
The man's bizarre attack drew plenty of flak on social media after his Tinder match shared a screenshot of the conversation on Twitter.
A man is being slammed for his bizarre fat-shaming attack on a woman on Tinder.

Emily Langston, a dance teacher from Essex, matched a guy named Matt on the dating site, who began the conversation with a rather cheesy opening line that read: "I'm jealous of your heart. It's pumping inside you and I'm not".

Although Langston tried to mock Matt by replying that his message was “different”, the man didn’t get the memo and called Langston a “sl*g.”

Langston tried to laugh off the man’s sudden outburst but he tried to act smart by blaming his “teddy Olaf" for the foul language before asking her if she was the “fat one” in a profile picture she had shared on the site.

The man also sent an expletive- laden message to the woman, calling her a “fat c**t.”

The man’s bizarre attack drew plenty of flak on social media after Langston shared a screenshot of the conversation on Twitter.

“Actually disgusting,” read one comment.

Another user who unfortunately happened to share the man’s first name even tendered an apology to the woman.

“I apologise on behalf of all Matt’s,” he wrote.

