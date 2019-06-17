Man Who Tried to Fat-Shame his Tinder Match Gets Brutally Trolled Online
The man’s bizarre attack drew plenty of flak on social media after his Tinder match shared a screenshot of the conversation on Twitter.
The man’s bizarre attack drew plenty of flak on social media after his Tinder match shared a screenshot of the conversation on Twitter.
A man is being slammed for his bizarre fat-shaming attack on a woman on Tinder.
Emily Langston, a dance teacher from Essex, matched a guy named Matt on the dating site, who began the conversation with a rather cheesy opening line that read: "I'm jealous of your heart. It's pumping inside you and I'm not".
Although Langston tried to mock Matt by replying that his message was “different”, the man didn’t get the memo and called Langston a “sl*g.”
Langston tried to laugh off the man’s sudden outburst but he tried to act smart by blaming his “teddy Olaf" for the foul language before asking her if she was the “fat one” in a profile picture she had shared on the site.
The man also sent an expletive- laden message to the woman, calling her a “fat c**t.”
Get yourself a boy off tinder who talks to you like this oh Matt, you’re cancelled x pic.twitter.com/brEECO1PaV— Em (@XxNoseley) June 10, 2019
The man’s bizarre attack drew plenty of flak on social media after Langston shared a screenshot of the conversation on Twitter.
“Actually disgusting,” read one comment.
Actually disgusting— Danhi (@DanhiPaice_) June 10, 2019
... Pretty sure you just got hit on by a schizophrenic...— J Brookley (@cradleinflames) June 11, 2019
Another user who unfortunately happened to share the man’s first name even tendered an apology to the woman.
“I apologise on behalf of all Matt’s,” he wrote.
I apologise on behalf of all Matt’s— MATT HAWES (@matthewjhawes) June 11, 2019
Also Watch
-
"Save the Saviours" : What Protesting Doctors Demand
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pant and Ziva Enjoy Shouting Match at India-Pakistan World Cup Game
- This Couple’s Combined India-Pakistan Jersey at World Cup is Why We Love Cricket
- Ranveer Singh's Outfit at India vs Pakistan Match Turns Heads, Sparks Social Media Frenzy
- In Avengers Endgame, Here's Why Iron Man Died While Using Infinity Stones
- Weekly Tech Recap: E3 2019, Mi Band 4, Google Pixel 4, London Tech Week and More
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s