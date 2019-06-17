Man Who Tried to Fat-Shame his Tinder Match Gets Brutally Trolled Online

A man is being slammed for his bizarre fat-shaming attack on a woman on Tinder.

Emily Langston, a dance teacher from Essex, matched a guy named Matt on the dating site, who began the conversation with a rather cheesy opening line that read: "I'm jealous of your heart. It's pumping inside you and I'm not".

Although Langston tried to mock Matt by replying that his message was “different”, the man didn’t get the memo and called Langston a “sl*g.”

Langston tried to laugh off the man’s sudden outburst but he tried to act smart by blaming his “teddy Olaf" for the foul language before asking her if she was the “fat one” in a profile picture she had shared on the site.

The man also sent an expletive- laden message to the woman, calling her a “fat c**t.”

Get yourself a boy off tinder who talks to you like this oh Matt, you’re cancelled x pic.twitter.com/brEECO1PaV — Em (@XxNoseley) June 10, 2019

The man’s bizarre attack drew plenty of flak on social media after Langston shared a screenshot of the conversation on Twitter.

“Actually disgusting,” read one comment.

... Pretty sure you just got hit on by a schizophrenic... — J Brookley (@cradleinflames) June 11, 2019

Another user who unfortunately happened to share the man’s first name even tendered an apology to the woman.

“I apologise on behalf of all Matt’s,” he wrote.