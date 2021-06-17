Man with Alzheimer's Remarries Wife Again after Being With Her for 12 Years

Up until now, we have come across multiple movies showing how one loses their memory but ended up falling in love with the same person all over again. You might have seen similar emotional plot in Hollywood movies like The Vow, The Notebook and others that left you teary-eyed. Well, this romance films plot became a reality for a couple in Connecticut, US, who got married all over again when the husband, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, proposed to his wife another time. Before reading any further about this touching love story, make sure you have got tissues ready.

56-year-old Peter Marshall has been battling with Alzheimer’s for the last few years and often forgets that he is married to Lisa for 12 years. While he has lost most of his memories, including his wedding ceremony, the condition wasn’t able to undo his feelings for her. Lisa told NBC News New York that he remembers her as his favourite person because he feels that their hearts are connected.

Lisa told the local news outlet that last December, the couple was watching TV when a wedding scene came on and suddenly Peter said to her, “Let’s do it.” Lisa was puzzled and asked him what did he wanted to do, to which he pointed to the TV screen. Lisa asked him if he wanted to get married, to which he replied positively with a huge smile on his face. She added that he doesn’t know that she is his wife but calls her his favourite person.

Lisa considers herself the luckiest girl in the world as she gets to marry the person she loves, twice. The wedding arrangements were made by Lisa’s daughter, who is a wedding and event planner and as she put the word out, a number of vendors offered their services for free. The couple got to say ‘I do’ a second time in front of their family and friends. Lisa described the second wedding ceremony as magical and added that she couldn’t remember seeing him so happy for so long.

Unfortunately, Peter’s illness has made him forget this ceremony too and he can’t remember any of it. But Lisa definitely will cherish those moments forever and shared that on the day, Peter leaned into her and thanked her for staying in her ear.

