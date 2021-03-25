Man with Disability Thanks Elon Musk's Tesla for 'Helpful and Cool Feature' in Smart Car

Life with disability is challenging but with advancing technologies, people can access more and more spaces which were previously completely inaccessible or difficult to access. One such situation could be trying to reach your car when another vehicle is tightly parked adjacent car and there isn’t enough space for a wheelchair to pass. But fear not, as Thomas Fogdö on Twitter will show you how Tesla smart cars can be extremely useful in a situation like this.

Fogdö shared a video on Twitter where two cars are parked parallel to one another, with the Tesla belonging to him. He is clearly unable to reach the driver side as the red car is blocking his way. An able-bodied person might have squeezed in and managed to open the car door and back out rather effortlessly.

But Fogdö simply turns back, and takes out his cell phone. He is swiping through the screen when after a few seconds, the car starts backing out on its own. Once the car is completely out of the parking, with ample space for Fogdö to get in, he smiles brightly at the camera.

“Thank you @Tesla for this helpful and cool feature :-)” he wrote in the caption.

Thank you @Tesla for this helpful and cool feature 🙂 pic.twitter.com/FLuY3yFdSL— Thomas Fogdö (@Fogdo) September 8, 2019

The short clip has over 1.3 million views on Twitter with thousands of likes, retweets, and replies.

The reactions were mixed, as some were in awe while others wondered it meant the car could be hacked or the auto-feature might result in accidents.

The feature for which Fogdö is thankful is the ‘smart summon’ function for Tesla’s autonomous parking feature, released in 2019. This feature enables a Tesla car to leave a parking space and steer around obstacles to its owner. It’s available in some Full Self-Driving option cars. Using an app on the smartphone, the car owner can “summon” their car to them as long as the car is within 200 feet of the vehicle and in their line of sight.

However, as with all machines, it isn’t always perfect. A few people shared videos of misadventures with this automated feature when it was initially released.