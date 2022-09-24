Man With Low Bank Balance Can't Take Part in Sale Days, Clothing Brand Has a Solution

The festive season is on and with it, a lot of online and offline sales have been introduced so that people can loosen their pockets and spend fiercely. All items are available at greatly discounted prices making them affordable to a large audience. A man has posted a disappointing monkey video on Twitter to express his sorrow of not being able to shop during sale days due to his low bank balance.

Me watching all deals during sale days with Rs. 762/- in my account. pic.twitter.com/biDBc6VUXu — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) September 22, 2022



The video was posted by “Godman Chikna”. Captioned, “Me watching all deals during sale days with Rs. 762/- in my account,” the video showed a sad monkey sitting and contemplating. He looks up to his right, then left and then again hangs his head in disappointment.

The 12-second-long video was used by the Twitter user as a metaphor for his own situation. While a lot of people can afford to shop for electronics and clothes at discounted rates, for some others even the festive rates are too much to be able to shop. They face the problem of not being able to shop to their heart’s content no matter the time of the year.

The video has gone viral with over 6.5 lakh views and close to 17,000 likes. People in the comments section related to the user’s problem and commented on their dilemmas.

That's great

I have 15rs in my bank , but still i added iPhone 12 into my cart — GIRI . D 💞 (@DudekulaGiri) September 23, 2022



A user said, “That’s great. I have 15rs in my bank, but still, I added iPhone 12 into my cart.”

credit card use karlo aur fir desh chhod dena ek mahine baad — Ankita (@unbiasedseculr) September 22, 2022



Another user proposed a funny solution that read, “use a credit card and then leave the country,” implying that he wouldn’t need to pay the amount if he did so.

Aap fir bhi humare OOF Sale me best sellers shop kar paoge 😍 — Bewakoof (@bewakoof) September 22, 2022



The tweet got so much attention that the popular clothing brand Bewakoof also joined in the fun. They posted a comment from their official handle that translated to, “You can still shop for best sellers from our OOF sale,” indicating that Rs 762 is enough to buy from their website.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here