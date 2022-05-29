Man With Record Square Tattoos on Body Opens Up About the Most Painful One Yet

Matt Gone is a man whom you may or may not envy. Well, he is enviable because he has his name in the Guinness Book of World Records but it is the whimsical feat that lead him to the pages of the book that may leave you doubtful if you would want to follow his route towards fame. Matt holds the record for the most square tattoos on his body and that includes his tongue, the inside of his eyelids and even his eyeballs. He got a total of 848 tattoos all over his body in 2014 which earned him the record that year. He has added more tattoos since.

In a video posted on the Guinness World Record, Matt, who is from the US, speaks about the challenges he faced in achieving the remarkable feat, and which tattoos were the most painful. According to him, the body part that hurt the most while getting tattooed was his nose and claimed that he was even left sneezing out ink during the process. Take a look at what he has to say in the video below.

“I sneezed up black ink for about 20 minutes after that, and it was the most painful thing I’d ever been through,” he said, adding that the baby toes were painful to get tattooed too.

Matt also mentioned the eyelids as being a painful body part to get tattooed, even while he was given local anesthesia. Matt has even the insides of his eyelids tattooed and believes himself to be the sixth person in the world to do so. “I have more tattoos on my tongue than anyone else in history, and my tongue is inked all the way down to the base of my throat.” This is not something you should try at home. “It’s impossible for a professional to pull it off,” he remarked.

