Man With Vegetable Cart Wears Helmet to Avoid Traffic Fine, Video Captures His Innocence

Traffic police from across the country are coming down hard on those who are violating rules. There have been several penalty cases, leaving people with no choice but to follow these rules. However, in a hilarious incidence, a man was seen wearing a helmet even with a four-wheeler. Uploaded on Twitter by user called ShaCasm, the video shows a vegetable vendor, wearing a helmet. When asked as to why is he wearing the helmet, he responds by saying that the cops ahead are stopping people without a helmet.

Further into the video, the uploader pans the camera and shows how he is carrying a vegetable cart. He explains it to the vendor that he won’t be stopped because this rule is onlt for two wheelers. “Bhai apka knowledge to Kamal hai bhai,” read the caption of the video.

Bhai apka knowledge to Kamal hai bhai pic.twitter.com/twjvQhNe6a — ShaCasm  (@MehdiShadan) October 9, 2022

Since uploaded, the video has gone viral and managed to gather 22K views. “Innocent people who just fear cops because of fines. Sad situation. No proper dissemination of awareness across the stratas,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Innocence at its peak.”

Meanwhile, earlier, a man claimed that he started wearing a helmet while driving his car. Speaking to news agency ANI, Piyush Varshney said that he had received an e-challan of Rs 500 for not wearing a helmet while driving a four-wheeler on August 27.

According to him, the challan clearly states his car number and reason for the penalty imposed. Now, he is wearing a helmet inside his four-wheeler as a sign of protest. ANI quoted him saying, “Due to the fear of getting a challan again, I am wearing a helmet while driving the car. On challan issued, there was my car number.” The authorities said that it was most likely a mistake and would be rectified after verification.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here