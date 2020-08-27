BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Actor Manav Kaul Has a 'Little Free Library' in His Colony and Netizens Love it

Credits- Twitter

Manav Kaul's open library is a small white coloured cupboard and Twitterati are loving it. Take a look at it.

Books are man’s best friend and a free for all access to that is perhaps one of the most heartening things. Actor and writer Manav Kaul has shared a photo of an open library outside his colony. As can be seen in the snap shared on Twitter, the open library is a small white coloured cupboard which has quite a few books. The library functions on the concept of ‘take a book, return a book’. The said cutesy free for all library has been named as ‘POPCO Little Free Library’.

Sharing the snap Manav wrote, “LITTLE FREE LIBRARY Outside My colony gate Take a book - return a book. I feel every colony should have this little library”

The post which has been liked by more than 15 hundred people has garnered quite a few reactions from netizens. Fukrey actress Richa Chadha too commented on the post saying, “I have donated several books here ... so heartening !”

A person who wanted to set up a similar library raised his concerns. He said, “Sir I wanna set something like this But..? How you manage people not to steal the book or torn or damage it? What if someone does so? Is the rule like put a book and take a book ? What are the practical hurtles and how to cross them ? Please response sir, it's a humble request”

Take a look at some other reactions on the post:

Meanwhile, Manav was last seen in Bollywood film Thappad. The film starred Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. Other important roles were played by Dia Mirza, Ankur Rathee, Pavail Gulati and Maya Sarao. The Anubhav Sinha directorial hit the theatres on February 28.

