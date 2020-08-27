Actor Manav Kaul Has a 'Little Free Library' in His Colony and Netizens Love it

Books are man’s best friend and a free for all access to that is perhaps one of the most heartening things. Actor and writer Manav Kaul has shared a photo of an open library outside his colony. As can be seen in the snap shared on Twitter, the open library is a small white coloured cupboard which has quite a few books. The library functions on the concept of ‘take a book, return a book’. The said cutesy free for all library has been named as ‘POPCO Little Free Library’.

Sharing the snap Manav wrote, “LITTLE FREE LIBRARY Outside My colony gate Take a book - return a book. I feel every colony should have this little library”

LITTLE FREE LIBRARY Outside My colony gate ❤️ Take a book - return a book 🌻🙏🏽I feel every colony should have this little library 🙏🏽 #freelibrary pic.twitter.com/AFDWx8BIgK — मानव (@Manavkaul19) August 24, 2020

The post which has been liked by more than 15 hundred people has garnered quite a few reactions from netizens. Fukrey actress Richa Chadha too commented on the post saying, “I have donated several books here ... so heartening !”

I have donated several books here ... 💕so heartening ! https://t.co/DiyCQAT0yD — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) August 24, 2020

A person who wanted to set up a similar library raised his concerns. He said, “Sir I wanna set something like this But..? How you manage people not to steal the book or torn or damage it? What if someone does so? Is the rule like put a book and take a book ? What are the practical hurtles and how to cross them ? Please response sir, it's a humble request”

Sir I wanna set something like this But..? How you manage people not to steal the book or torn or damage it? What if someone does so? Is the rule like put a book and take a book ? What are the practical hurtles and how to cross them ? Please response sir, it's a humble request 🙏 — निष्कर्ष NishKarsH ‏‎‎نشکرش (@PotterHeadNK) August 24, 2020

This is so lovely — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) August 24, 2020

Someone needs to start this project of a library for each village. So many of us have books to donate. — ChotiWala (@s4n4u) August 25, 2020

खूबसूरत सुझावअमल करूँगी ज़रूर🌹🌹 — Pooja Gupta (@PoojaGu74947763) August 24, 2020

What an idea sirji ✨ — सृष्टि जैन🌸 (@SJainn24) August 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Manav was last seen in Bollywood film Thappad. The film starred Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. Other important roles were played by Dia Mirza, Ankur Rathee, Pavail Gulati and Maya Sarao. The Anubhav Sinha directorial hit the theatres on February 28.