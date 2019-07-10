As rain continues to lash the World Cup in England with magnificent indifference and with that, loosen its firm grip of poetic charm on the hearts of cricket lovers, the clouds of wrath took a usual turn, moved over Twitter and have descended once again on Sanjay Manjrekar.

The former cricketer turned commentator who found himself in the eye of a storm for referring to Ravindra Jadeja as a “bits and pieces cricketer” has found his most insufferable critic in Michael Vaughan, who continues to troll him even after Manjrekar reportedly blocked him off Twitter.

It all started after Ravindra Jadeja retained his place to make his second appearance of the tournament and as it turned out, his bowling and fielding were India’s vitals against New Zealand in the incomplete semi-final of Tuesday.

Vaughan, who has been caught up in a spat with Manjrekar over Jadeja, took the opportunity to troll him constantly over this.Then, as the New Zealand batsmen struggled to get Jadeja away, Vaughan tweeted: “Bloody hell Bits & Piece can Spin it.” Jadeja took the wicket of Henry Nicholls and also took the important catch of Kane Williamson.

Bloody hell Bits & Piece can Spin it .... #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 9, 2019

The ‘banter’ reached its peak after Vaughan announced that he had been blocked by Manjrekar on Twitter.

BREAKING NEWS .. I have been blocked by @sanjaymanjrekar .. !!! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 9, 2019

That however, only intensified Vaughan’s verbal campaign against him. He posted his own version of the viral 'Chilling Chahal' meme on the internet and said, "Come on Sanjay, unblock me on Twitter, it's only bantz."

Come on Sanjay unblock me on Twitter ... It’s only Bantz ... !!!! #India https://t.co/kmlZ7BK1Vf — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 9, 2019

Indian fans, who have exhausted their patience with Majrekar long back are hailing Vaughan as their savior, messiah and whatnot and have immediately joined him in trolling the controversial commentator.

You sir, have won the internet. Also, a sincere thank you on behalf of millions of Indian cricket fans. You pissed him off , this made our day! — Sudeep Chaturvedi (@sudeep_20) July 9, 2019

You're lucky he has blocked you. Stay lucky! — Devilwickrama (@ShreeramChandr4) July 10, 2019

No you should be lucky @MichaelVaughan. Don’t listen to the crap that Manjrekar talks. He didn’t achieve anything as a cricketer, just a flop batsman who played for India cause he eats bhel puri and vada pav. Now, he’s biased in tone and is very poor in commentary. — Jay Deshpande (@JayDeshpande8) July 9, 2019

Your banter>>> His commentary — TH14 (@10Yxsh) July 9, 2019

You made many Indian's day sir.. thank you for trolling him — ashish agnihotri (@ashisha52) July 10, 2019

@sanjaymanjrekar what are your views about this covers pic.twitter.com/DULJeaIEcO — mayur borse (@Immayurborse1) July 10, 2019

Earlier, Manjrekar had picked Jadeja in his predicted playing XI for India in the semifinal. Vaughan had reacted to this by saying, “I see you’ve picked that bits and pieces cricketer.” Manjrekar retorted to this by saying that it was not his team but instead the team he predicted the Indian team management to go with.