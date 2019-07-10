Take the pledge to vote

'Come on Sanjay, Unblock Me': Michael Vaughan's Uninterrupted Trolling of Manjrekar Leaves Twitter Wanting for More

The former cricketer turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, who found himself in the eye of a storm for referring to Ravindra Jadeja as a “bits and pieces cricketer”, has found his most insufferable critic in Michael Vaughan.

News18.com

Updated:July 10, 2019, 10:26 AM IST
'Come on Sanjay, Unblock Me': Michael Vaughan's Uninterrupted Trolling of Manjrekar Leaves Twitter Wanting for More
Sanjay Manjrekar blocked Michael Vaughan on twitter (Photo Credit: Reuters)
As rain continues to lash the World Cup in England with magnificent indifference and with that, loosen its firm grip of poetic charm on the hearts of cricket lovers, the clouds of wrath took a usual turn, moved over Twitter and have descended once again on Sanjay Manjrekar.

The former cricketer turned commentator who found himself in the eye of a storm for referring to Ravindra Jadeja as a “bits and pieces cricketer” has found his most insufferable critic in Michael Vaughan, who continues to troll him even after Manjrekar reportedly blocked him off Twitter.

It all started after Ravindra Jadeja retained his place to make his second appearance of the tournament and as it turned out, his bowling and fielding were India’s vitals against New Zealand in the incomplete semi-final of Tuesday.

Vaughan, who has been caught up in a spat with Manjrekar over Jadeja, took the opportunity to troll him constantly over this.Then, as the New Zealand batsmen struggled to get Jadeja away, Vaughan tweeted: “Bloody hell Bits & Piece can Spin it.” Jadeja took the wicket of Henry Nicholls and also took the important catch of Kane Williamson.

The ‘banter’ reached its peak after Vaughan announced that he had been blocked by Manjrekar on Twitter.

That however, only intensified Vaughan’s verbal campaign against him. He posted his own version of the viral 'Chilling Chahal' meme on the internet and said, "Come on Sanjay, unblock me on Twitter, it's only bantz."

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Come on Sanjay unblock me on Twitter ... It’s only Bantz ... !!!! #India A post shared by Michael vaughan (@michaelvaughan) on

Indian fans, who have exhausted their patience with Majrekar long back are hailing Vaughan as their savior, messiah and whatnot and have immediately joined him in trolling the controversial commentator.

Earlier, Manjrekar had picked Jadeja in his predicted playing XI for India in the semifinal. Vaughan had reacted to this by saying, “I see you’ve picked that bits and pieces cricketer.” Manjrekar retorted to this by saying that it was not his team but instead the team he predicted the Indian team management to go with.

