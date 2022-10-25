Mandige, Satvik Meal: Traditional Food Served at Rishi Sunak-Akshata Murthy’s Kannadiga Wedding

Rishi Sunak is making history as he is set to become the 57th Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and the first person of colour to lead the country. Despite growing inflation and skyrocketing price rises in the UK, Sunak and his family have largely remained undeterred. He and his wife Akshata Murthy even joined the UK rich list recently. The couple, however, is known for simplicity and so was their wedding – simple and traditional. According to Wedding Sutra, Narayana Murthy, Akshata’s father hosted a simple “no tamasha, traditional wedding,” for his daughter.

Weddings are an obsession in India and every wedding is talked about for days, weeks or at times, even months. Even though the wedding was simple, there made a few select brands even more popular.

The food was by Adiga Caterers, which is well-known for Kannadiga dishes. It included satvik, which is a no onion and garlic meal. Also, it was a traditional Mysore Brahmin fare. The highlight of the menu was mandige, which happens to be sweet from Hubli. The food was served in plain biodegrable plantain leaves.

According to Wedding Sutra, the venue of the pre-wedding puja was Chamaraja Kalyana Mantapa, in Jayanagar, Bangalore. The wedding reception venue was The Ballroom, Leela Palace Hotel, Old Airport Road, Bangalore

Meanwhile, now, the bulk of their wealth is believed to have come from Akshata Murthy’s £690-million stake in Infosys, but Sunak too had a highly lucrative career in finance before entering politics in 2015. According to an estimation made earlier this year, Rishi Sunak’s wife was richer than Queen Elizabeth II, whose personal wealth was about 350 million pounds ($460 million), according to the 2021 Sunday Times Rich List.

A storm of controversies erupted over the Sunak couple’s inclusion in the rich list after it was revealed earlier this year that his wife was sheltered from paying tax on foreign earnings to his Treasury department after claiming so-called non-domiciled status. According to some estimates, Murty’s non-dom status could have saved her £20 million in taxes on dividends from her shares in Infosys.

