Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Maneka Gandhi Sends Help Within an Hour After Journalist Tweets Image of Injured Monkey

A wildlife enthusiast, Gandhi, was quick to respond within the hour.

News18.com

Updated:November 18, 2019, 6:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Maneka Gandhi Sends Help Within an Hour After Journalist Tweets Image of Injured Monkey
The journalist tagged Maneka Gandhi in a post with an image of the injured simian in Delhi | Image credit: PTI/Twitter

BJP MP Maneka Gandhi on Monday came to the rescue of a monkey lying injured on the roadside in central Delhi, after a journalist posted a picture of the animal on Twitter and tagged former Union Minister.

"This monkey is injured and in a very bad state. Please some NGO or animal rights activist come forward to rescue him. This is near Press Club of India at Raisina Road, New Delhi," said the tweet that tagged @Manekagandhibjp

A wildlife enthusiast, Gandhi, was quick to respond within the hour. "Thank you for tagging me. I''m sending a car right now to have him sent to Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre for treatment. The car will be there in a few minutes," she posted.

It seems Gandhi set to work instantly as within an hour of Gandhi's first update, the journalist confirmed on Twitter that a rescue team had indeed come to attend to the injured simian and that it was now in good hands.

(With inputs from IANS)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram