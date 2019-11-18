Maneka Gandhi Sends Help Within an Hour After Journalist Tweets Image of Injured Monkey
A wildlife enthusiast, Gandhi, was quick to respond within the hour.
The journalist tagged Maneka Gandhi in a post with an image of the injured simian in Delhi | Image credit: PTI/Twitter
BJP MP Maneka Gandhi on Monday came to the rescue of a monkey lying injured on the roadside in central Delhi, after a journalist posted a picture of the animal on Twitter and tagged former Union Minister.
This monkey is injured and in a very bad state. Please some NGO or animal rights activist come forward to rescue him. This is near Press Club of India at Raisina Road, New Delhi. @Manekagandhibjp pic.twitter.com/gQAxb1oswr— Bharti Jain (@bhartijainTOI) November 18, 2019
"This monkey is injured and in a very bad state. Please some NGO or animal rights activist come forward to rescue him. This is near Press Club of India at Raisina Road, New Delhi," said the tweet that tagged @Manekagandhibjp
A wildlife enthusiast, Gandhi, was quick to respond within the hour. "Thank you for tagging me. I''m sending a car right now to have him sent to Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre for treatment. The car will be there in a few minutes," she posted.
Thank you for tagging me. I’m sending a car right now to have him sent to Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre for treatment. The car will be there in a few minutes. https://t.co/x5JxM0RaOl— Maneka Sanjay Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) November 18, 2019
It seems Gandhi set to work instantly as within an hour of Gandhi's first update, the journalist confirmed on Twitter that a rescue team had indeed come to attend to the injured simian and that it was now in good hands.
The monkey has been picked up and am sure is in good hands. Thanks! https://t.co/Bf9hD5lLtw— Bharti Jain (@bhartijainTOI) November 18, 2019
(With inputs from IANS)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nayanthara Celebrates Birthday with Boyfriend Vignesh Shivan in New York
- Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck Petition for Release of Snyder Cut Version of Justice League
- Australia's Emily Smith Suspended for Posting Team News on Instagram
- WhatsApp Beta Tests Letting You Sign in on Multiple Devices; No Dark Mode Updates Yet
- 9-Year-Old Shatters Records by Catching Massive Blue Catfish Only to Release it Later