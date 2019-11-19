Maneka Gandhi Sends Help Within an Hour After Journalist Tweets Photo of Injured Monkey

BJP MP Maneka Gandhi on Monday came to the rescue of a monkey lying injured on the roadside in central Delhi, after a journalist posted a picture of the animal on Twitter and tagged former Union Minister.

This monkey is injured and in a very bad state. Please some NGO or animal rights activist come forward to rescue him. This is near Press Club of India at Raisina Road, New Delhi. ⁦@Manekagandhibjp⁩ pic.twitter.com/gQAxb1oswr — Bharti Jain (@bhartijainTOI) November 18, 2019

"This monkey is injured and in a very bad state. Please some NGO or animal rights activist come forward to rescue him. This is near Press Club of India at Raisina Road, New Delhi," said the tweet that tagged @Manekagandhibjp

A wildlife enthusiast, Gandhi, was quick to respond within the hour. "Thank you for tagging me. I''m sending a car right now to have him sent to Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre for treatment. The car will be there in a few minutes," she posted.

Thank you for tagging me. I’m sending a car right now to have him sent to Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre for treatment. The car will be there in a few minutes. https://t.co/x5JxM0RaOl — Maneka Sanjay Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) November 18, 2019

It seems Gandhi set to work instantly as within an hour of Gandhi's first update, the journalist confirmed on Twitter that a rescue team had indeed come to attend to the injured simian and that it was now in good hands.

The monkey has been picked up and am sure is in good hands. Thanks! https://t.co/Bf9hD5lLtw — Bharti Jain (@bhartijainTOI) November 18, 2019

