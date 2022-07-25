Mangaluru Girl Writes With Both Hands Simultaneously in 2 Different Languages

A girl named Aadi Swaroopa from Mangaluru, Karnataka has an exceptional ability to write with both her hands. But this is not the only quality that sets her apart from the crowd. The 17-year-old ambidextrous can write in English and Kannada at the same time and can pull off a writing speed of 45 words per minute while using both hands simultaneously. Swaroopa had earlier made headlines with her incredible skills and has again wowed netizens after a video of her was recently shared online.

In the clip, shared by businessman Tansu Yegen on Twitter, Swaroopa can be seen putting her skills to display. She holds chalk in both her hands and writes sentences in English on a blackboard with impressive speed. “Ambidexterity world record holder Aadi Swaroopa from India. She writes 45 words per minute…” the caption read.

Ambidexterity world record holder Aadi Swaroopa from India. She writes 45 words per minute… pic.twitter.com/fZmNS6yy87 — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) June 24, 2022

As if this wasn’t enough, Swaroopa proceeds to write in reverse while maintaining nearly the same speed. She further flaunts her ability by writing in opposite directions and then switching to form two separate sentences simultaneously, making use of her both hands.

Swaroopa’s video garnered more than 3.55 lakh views on Twitter while leaving users in disbelief. Many compared the girl with the character Dr Viru Sahastrabuddhe or Virus from the 2009 Bollywood film 3 Idiots. The character was played by actor Boman Irani who could write simultaneously with both hands in the film.

This user even shared a picture of the 3 Idiots character to make the comparison a bit clear.

She is the real Dean Veeru "Virus" Sahastrabuddhe pic.twitter.com/8bscHyo2Qm — GOAT Matata™ (@_GoatMatata) June 25, 2022

Many could not believe their eyes with this user being one of them.

How ? Gosh impossible — Strange&Wonder (@SKalraj) June 25, 2022

One user grabbed the opportunity to crack a joke while highlighting how unique the girl is.

And here I'm struggling to write my name. — Dominic (@Vancouvercana10) June 25, 2022

Others users were also all praise for Swaroopa and lauded the abiliity she has been gifted with.

This a UNIQUE case in the world!!!! what a mysterious gift she owns? — Martha Romero (@thalassa2012) June 25, 2022

Besides writing, Swaroopa had earlier told news agency ANI that she can also do mimicry and sing as well.

