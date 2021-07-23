Mangaluru Man Repeatedly Obstucts Ambulance, Held After Video Goes Viral Online

Social media platforms were flooded with messages thanking Mangaluru Police department for arresting a car driver who repeatedly blocked the path of an ambulance. The incident occurred on Monday evening on the National Highway-66 stretch between Thokkottu and Pumpwell in Dakshina Kannada district, Indian Express reported. The accused was apprehended after a video clip of his reckless driving and obstructing the movement of an ambulance was recorded on a mobile phone and shared on social media circuits. The ambulance was ferrying a patient from Kanachur hospital between Thokkatu and Mahaveer circle on the NH 66, the report further cited.

According to Mangaluru Police, South Traffic police station swung into action and arrested the car driver Charan (31) near Kumpala bypass road. A case was registered against the driver under Section 279 of the IPC (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 194(E) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Speaking to the media persons, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, on Tuesday, said that after they received video clippings of the incident on social media, they found the driver was hindering smooth passage of an ambulance. They registered two cases, reckless driving and obstructing movement of an emergency vehicle. Kumar said,“We are now investigating whether the accused was influenced by alcohol or any other drug." The commissioner also appealed to the public to show concern and allow smooth passage of emergency vehicles.

Meanwhile, based on the video clippings, netizens demanded punishment for the driver. Many were of the opinion to permanently cancel his driving license, while other’s heaped praise on Mangaluru Police for their swift action.

“Well done. Make sure they are given some community service as a penalty,” suggested one user.

Another user suggested placing a “dashcam on each ambulance — video footage can be used to penalise.”

“Well done Mangaluru police,” remarked a third.

This is a common occurrence in several parts of the country, where people fail to behave responsibly and show humanitarian concern. Moreover, vehicle owners/drivers are legally bound to provide free passage to emergency vehicles.

