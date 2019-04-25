English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mangaluru Man Uses Reflective Collars to Save Stray Dogs from Speedy Vehicles
Stray dogs are always at the risk of getting run over on busy roads in India’s bustling cities. But one animal rights activist from Mangaluru is doing his bit to change that.
Photo for representation purpose only. | News18 Lokmat.
Stray dogs are always at the risk of getting run over on busy roads in India’s bustling cities. But one animal rights activist from Mangaluru is doing his bit to change that.
For over a month now, Tauseef Ahmad has been tying reflective collars around the necks of stray dogs in the chief port city of Karnataka to protect them from getting hit by speedy vehicles.
"It has been 1.5 months I've started this project and luckily not a single dog with a collar around its neck has been injured," Tauseef Ahmad told news agency ANI.
The 31-year-old MBA graduate and realtor recently told The News Minute that he has already tagged 400 dogs with reflective collars.
"Based on my own observations, I gathered that most of these accidents occur during the night time due to the lack of visibility of the stray animals. Especially close to the highway, there are an unaccounted number of deaths of these animals on the road," he was quoted as saying by the website.
“The reflector belt on dogs not only saves the lives of these animals, but it also saves the lives of the drivers," he added, pointing to multiple incidents involving stray dogs and two-wheelers.
Ahmad believes a simple reflector can help prevent such mishaps.
Each reflective belt costs Rs 40 and Ahmad said he had bought around 500 from Indore using his personal savings.
"We have already distributed them to few local residents and animal lovers to identify stray dogs and protect them. Inspired by the initiative, few locals have also taken into sponsoring 'stray' animals with belts," he says.
Last year, Tauseef was the youngest recipient of ‘Best Street Care and Rescue’ award at India for Animals (IFA).
Meanwhile, social media users hailed Ahmad’s heartwarming efforts to save stray dogs.
“Great initiative.. keep it up,” wrote one user, while another said he had seen “a human after a long time.”
