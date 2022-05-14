Mango Maggi is the Latest Bizarre Food Combo Making the Internet Cringe

Street vendors, especially in today’s competitive market, require a unique selling point (USP) to stand out and keep their sales afloat. But in efforts to shine out, what suffers is the culinary sanity.

Would you dip your biscuits in a glass of coke? Would you eat jalebi with chicken curry? Would you have rice with ketchup? If the answer to all these questions is no, then you know what the boundaries of culinary sanity is. A street vendor recently challenged these boundaries.

We present to you, Mango Maggi. Brace yourselves while we take you to a little journey on how this dish comes to be. The clip of the Mango Maggi in the making was shared by a food vlogger page The Great Indian Foodie on Instagram.

In the video, a lady is standing in front of a wide pan. She starts cooking by putting butter, water, masala, and the noodle cakes atop the pan. Now comes the moment it all goes haywire. She opens a bottle of mango juice and pours it out on the pan. The noodle cakes simmer and get ready immersed in the mango juice. Once done, she serves the Maggi and garnishes it with mango fruit and mango juice on the sides.

Take a look:

Since being shared, the video has reached more than 1.5 lakh viewers and almost 5,000 likes. Netizens found it difficult to accept the recipe. One user said, “Kindly add location so that someone can reach over and offer counselling.” Another user questioned people’s taste buds and asked, “Why are you guys making food like crazy?” Some users said that the recipe is a waste of beloved Maggi.

Bizarre foods make good content; good food is still a matter of discussion. Such as this Mango Maggi. Would you be up for trying a plate?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.