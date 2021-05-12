Mangoes and Math Problems Again? This Hilarious Tweet is Viral and Reminding Everyone of School

The season of mangoes is here in all its glory and what’s the fun in relishing such tasty delights without solving a math problem or two. Confused? Recently, Twitter became an open maths class when Twitter users posted mangoes and math problems on the microblogging platform. Although there are many who dreaded math as a subject in school and even the name is sufficient to evoke nightmares about unfinished assignments and exams, the series of tweets and people’s comments on it will make even those who hated the subject laugh out loud. The post in question has gone viral and collected lots of reactions on the popular microblogging platform.

my dad bought 15 mangoes and didn’t tell my mom so she bought 10 mangoes and now we are the people from the math problems— sally (@skayeterboy) May 7, 2021

A Twitter user Sally wrote in her post that her father bought 15 mangoes and did not tell her mother, so she went out and bought 10 mangoes. Sally added that now they are the people from the math problems. The tweet went on to garner over 2.6 lakh likes and more than 25,000 retweets along with tonnes of comments.

zero.Her dad has 15Her mom has 10😉— AJ (@asjmcguire) May 9, 2021

People started sharing similar posts and hilarious experiences, even going on to ask what should be done with so many fruits. The responses on these posts will just make your day.

I’m reading the question thinking why are these people hoarding mangoes buy like 4 and be done with it. pic.twitter.com/N6pKpED8cf— Randy (@Randycomesup) May 9, 2021

Now, if anything, these tweets reminds one of the annoying problems from those thick math books that often led one into pondering why all the people in these math problems were buying things in such huge quantities. People didn’t refrain from sharing their hilarious thoughts and posting their version of the mangoes and math problem. Without any doubt, it was the most entertaining maths class anyone had ever had. While the world battles a global pandemic, it is heartening to see that people haven’t lost their humour and never miss a chance to share a good laugh with others, albeit virtually.

