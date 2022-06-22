Manhattanhenge: New Yorkers Throng to Capture Sun's Sorcery on Manhattan Streets

Twice a year, a spot in New York’s Manhattan offers a view into a spectacular sunset. The term used to describe this sunset which is viewed between the two skyscrapers is called Manhattanhenge. Most recently the streets of Manhattan saw a big gathering of people as they all reached out for their smartphones to capture the event. American astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson is often credited for discovering this modern-day phenomenon.

Astrophysicist and director of the Hayden Planetarium, Tyson described this event as a special day that comes twice a year, when the setting Sun “aligns precisely with the Manhattan street grid, creating a radiant glow of light across Manhattan’s brick and steel canyons, simultaneously illuminating both the north and south sides of every cross street of the borough’s grid.” You may have noticed that the term Manhattanhenge is a portmanteau of Manhattan and the ancient landmark in England’s Salisbury Plain, the Stonehenge. According to Tyson. The Stonehenge illuminates in a unique way on summer solstice, the first day of summer, when the Sun rises in perfect alignment with several of the stones. In a similar manner, the carefully laid out network of streets and avenues of Manhattan illuminates on two special days May 28 and July 12.

The 63-year-old television personality mentioned on Hayden Planetarium website, that if future anthropologists were to study American culture they might interpret the Manhattan alignments to be “cosmic signs” of Memorial Day and baseball’s All-Star break.

It only happens a couple times a year. It’s called “Manhattanhenge”. Some of the most well known photos come from this. pic.twitter.com/xgWBTY23BR — yxsxmxtx (@yxsxmxtx) June 19, 2022

Tyson also explained that if the Manhattan grid matched the geographic north-south line, then the two days could be the equinoxes. He added that the two days of Manhattanhenge on the calendar would have signified when the Sun rises due east and sets due west. However, he adds that Manhattan is rotated 30 degree east from the geographic north which shifts the special days elsewhere in the calendar.

Netizens have been sharing pictures of the Manhattangate on Twitter. One user shared the spectacular view of the golden hour glimmering through the two vertical buildings of the city and wrote, “New York City looks forward to Manhattanhenge. It’s a phenomenon where the sunset aligns perfectly with east-west oriented streets of Manhattan, particularly along 14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd and 57th Streets.”

Missing the point, really cool event referred to as "Manhattanhenge".

