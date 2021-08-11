In order to fight the shortage of oxygen in wake of a potential third wave of Covid-19, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh recently inaugurated several oxygen plants across the state to boost the infrastructure of medical oxygen. And while the media houses reported on the inaugural event, one particular reportage by a very young ‘journalist’ managed to grab CM Singh’s attention himself. What impressed the CM was the 7-year-old kid’s excitement at seeing the landing of a helicopter at his village. The boy was ‘reporting live’ from a terrace overlooking a ground where the helicopter had landed.

The now viral video shows the little scribe informing the audience about the chief minister’s arrival and how the newly-opened initiative will help the people in his area. In the video, he also thanked Singh for his initiative. The video impressed the chief minister so much that he himself shared it on his Twitter handle.

Check out the video:

Meet my young friend from Senapati who was reporting my visit to the district yesterday to inaugurate the PSA Oxygen plant at Senapati District Hospital.@narendramodi pic.twitter.com/agk5zch4A3— N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) August 10, 2021

RELATED STORIES SWAYAM Exam Dates Out, Registrations to End on August 12

The exceptional reporting style of this young boy has grabbed eyeballs on social media, as he kept on reporting amid the deafening noise made by the helicopter.

However, CM Singh took this video to Twitter and attributed the kid as his ‘friend’ and tagged PM Modi in his post. Netizens were impressed by his choice of words while reporting and wanted to know whether he makes such videos regularly.

According to the sources, the newly inaugurated initiative includes - Three Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) plants opened at Chandel, Senapati and Ukhrul districts. The plants can have the capacity of producing 100 KL oxygen per minute (LPM). Additionally, it has built to refill over 200 D-type oxygen cylinders daily at each PSA.

In yet another milestone in strengthening the healthcare infrastructure across districts in Manipur, I’m happy to inaugurate the PSA Oxygen Plant at Senapati District Hospital today. With this plant in place, there will be no shortage of oxygen in the District. pic.twitter.com/ir6AFw66uL— N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) August 9, 2021

Here are few reactions:

SuperbThis young man made my day - can’t stop smiling . Please appoint him as junior ambassador of your state . He is already a star reporter. He will make a great brand ambassador for tourism to your state . — Delta (@Now_Is_) August 10, 2021

How cute ❤️ and his happiness when finally he was able to talk about the helicopter— Phool Patti Girl (@suchita_p05) August 10, 2021

For such a small kid, must say he’s quite eloquent. Great future ahead for sure.— MrGlassHalfEmpty (@mrGlassHfEmpty) August 10, 2021

Sir u hv got a wonderful friend out there and what an inborn quality this boy has in reporting….. God bless with his brilliant future ahead A star xplored….— Risi thang (@RisiThang) August 10, 2021

Aaj bade journalist dekhle please news reporting as it is kaise ki jaati hai the flying helicopter made them all so excited— Sugandha (@sugandha_03) August 10, 2021

Very cute and informative. What a promising young man. Wishing him a bright future.— Baspan Ka Pyaar (@BaspanKaPyaar) August 10, 2021

Awww … now, that’s what I call journalism ..Keep up the good work kiddo.. https://t.co/5R0caoatNY— Yogini (@linee_01) August 10, 2021

Is he a YouTuber? He is doing so good— TheGnarlyHindu (@TheGnarlyHindu) August 10, 2021

Helicopter dekhte hi “reporter" ke andar chhupa baccha bahar aa gaya ❤ https://t.co/2qHBUXxw5C— Mayank (@mayank83_) August 10, 2021

What is your reaction to this story?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here