Young ‘Journalist’ Reports on Manipur’s Oxygen Plant, Impresses CM Biren Singh

The young reporter kept on reporting amid the deafening noise made by the helicopter. ( Credits: Twitter/ N.Biren Singh)

What garnered attention is when the young reporter kept on reporting amid the deafening noise made by the helicopter.

In order to fight the shortage of oxygen in wake of a potential third wave of Covid-19, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh recently inaugurated several oxygen plants across the state to boost the infrastructure of medical oxygen. And while the media houses reported on the inaugural event, one particular reportage by a very young ‘journalist’ managed to grab CM Singh’s attention himself. What impressed the CM was the 7-year-old kid’s excitement at seeing the landing of a helicopter at his village. The boy was ‘reporting live’ from a terrace overlooking a ground where the helicopter had landed.

The now viral video shows the little scribe informing the audience about the chief minister’s arrival and how the newly-opened initiative will help the people in his area. In the video, he also thanked Singh for his initiative. The video impressed the chief minister so much that he himself shared it on his Twitter handle.

Check out the video:

The exceptional reporting style of this young boy has grabbed eyeballs on social media, as he kept on reporting amid the deafening noise made by the helicopter.

However, CM Singh took this video to Twitter and attributed the kid as his ‘friend’ and tagged PM Modi in his post. Netizens were impressed by his choice of words while reporting and wanted to know whether he makes such videos regularly.

According to the sources, the newly inaugurated initiative includes - Three Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) plants opened at Chandel, Senapati and Ukhrul districts. The plants can have the capacity of producing 100 KL oxygen per minute (LPM). Additionally, it has built to refill over 200 D-type oxygen cylinders daily at each PSA.

Here are few reactions:

first published:August 11, 2021, 12:39 IST