Manipur Family Remembers Brother Killed in World Trade Center Attack

In the early hours of September 11, 2001, a total of 19 hijackers made their way through security at airports in Boston, Newark, and Washington, DC. The attacks began around 8 am when a lone plane smashed into the World Trade Center in New York followed by a second plane. Then a third plane crashed into the Pentagon, the nerve center of the American armed forces leaving it burning and partially collapsed. Then a fourth plane was downed in Pennsylvania. The attack has killed 2,977 people from from several nations. One of the people who died on that ill-fated day was a Manipur-born Indian.

Jupiter Yembem worked banquet manager at New York’s Windows on the World restaurant, where he was in charge of a breakfast meeting at a tech conference on that day, reported Indian Express. When the terror outfit al-Qaeda crash-landed an American Airlines Flight 11 through the North Tower of the World Trade Centre, Yembem was working on the 107th floor.

Watching the terror attack unfold on television, Yembem’s brother, Laba, called him, but nobody answered the phone. His family hoped he was among the survivors, but Yemben never made it out. His body was found on the fourth day.

Every year, Yembem’s family marks his death anniversary with Manipuri rituals and a feast. According to report in the Indian Express, this year the event has not been organized due to the pandemic.

“New York was his playground. He would take me to Windows On the World and we would watch the aeroplanes pass by beneath us,” Laba Yambem recalled the memories to Indian Express.

The collapse of America’s most symbolic twin towers came as a collective shock to the entire world who were still struggling to make sense of how a coordinated act of terrorism of that magnitude was allowed to take place on American soil.

The period following the attack was one which saw an aggressive foreign American policy being implemented. President George W Bush pledged to win the war against terrorism and also decided to be down al-Qaeda and Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind the attacks.

When America marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11, US President Joe Biden has urged Americans to show unity, “our greatest strength," in a video posted Friday, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

