1-MIN READ

Manipur Girl Singing Neil Young’s 'Heart of Gold' is Winning the Internet

The girl seen singing on the stage.

The girl seen singing on the stage.

In the video, the girl, Horyaowon Pheirei from Kachai Village in Manipur’s Ukhrul District, is seen mesmerising the audience with Young‘s ‘Heart of Gold’ while playing a guitar.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 3, 2020, 3:07 PM IST
The rendition of Neil Young’s hit song ‘Heart of Gold’ by a girl in Manipur has gone viral on the Internet. The video of the song was uploaded on April 30 on Facebook page OK North East.

In the video, the girl, Horyaowon Pheirei from Kachai Village in Manipur’s Ukhrul District, is seen mesmerising the audience with Young‘s ‘Heart of Gold’ while playing a guitar. Pheirei’s voice has enchanted the netizens who applauded the girl for her talent.

Watch the video here:

Within no time, the video has been shared over 3,200 times and has evoked some 17,000 reactions from people on Facebook who are highly impressed by the girl's voice.

Heart of Gold by Canadian singer-songwriter Neil Young was released as the first single from his album Harvest in 1972.

