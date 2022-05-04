Manipur Minister Keeps Promise, Gets Little Girl from Viral Pic into Boarding School

Remember the 10-year-old girl from Manipur, whose picture of babysitting her infant sibling while attending classes went viral on social media? The photograph showed Pamei taking notes in class while cradling the infant as her parents had to go to the fields for farming. Now Manipur Cabinet minister Thongam Biswajit Singh has shared heartwarming news about the little girl, Meiningsinliu Pamei. As per the latest update, Meiningsinliu has now secured admission to Slopeland Public School, a boarding school in Imphal. Sharing a picture with the little girl and her family, the minister wished her success.

“Join me to wish Meiningsinliu Pamei good luck in her future endeavours! As promised, I have arranged her boarding schooling in Slopeland Public School, Imphal. I wish her to come off with flying colours,” Biswajit wrote. Check out the post here:

Join me to wish #MeiningsinliuPamei good luck for her future endeavours!As promised, I have arranged her boarding schooling in Slopeland Public School, Imphal. I wish her to come off with flying colours. pic.twitter.com/EIn6qZpd0G— Th.Biswajit Singh (@BiswajitThongam) May 3, 2022

BJP vice president DK Aruna extended best wishes to Meiningsinliu for her academic endeavors. She even mentioned that it is inspiring how social media can play a positive role in nation-building.

Wonderful work, @BiswajitThongam dada! It is inspiring to see how social media can play a positive role in nation-building.Wishing the young #MeiningsinliuPamei all the best for her academic endeavours! Would love to meet her someday. ☺️@NBirenSingh https://t.co/sDt1qYBHYm— D K Aruna (@aruna_dk) May 3, 2022

Netizens lauded the minister for extending his support to the little one.

Good luck 👍…education is a fundamental right of every child— DIWA (Dialogues with Indian Women Achievers)🇮🇳 (@DoyensMedia) May 3, 2022

Great Job Hon'ble Minister Sir🙏🙏🙏— SOMEN LAISHRAM (@LaishramSomen) May 3, 2022

Well done sir— lost somewhere (@bangziak) May 4, 2022

For the unversed, when Meiningsinliu’s image went viral on social media, Biswajit and several other leaders had lauded the girl’s dedication for education. The cabinet minister, in his tweet, had mentioned that he and his party workers have approached her family, and offered assistance. In a tweet, he wrote, “As soon as I noticed this news on social media, we traced her family and asked them to bring her to Imphal. Spoke to her family that I will personally take care of her education till she graduates. Proud of her dedication!”

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan, who was in complete awe of Meiningsinliu’s dedication to education, also shared the girl’s photograph stating that the “image represents the aspirations of our children, especially girls.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.