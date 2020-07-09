Manipuri Start-up is Making Eco-Friendly Dabbas Using Bamboo to Replace Plastic Tiffin Boxes

A Manipur based start-up has bene going viral on teh internet for coming up with an eco-friendly lunch box that not only helps reduce plastic pollution but also gives a boost to local economy.

Zogam Bamboo Works is based in Churachandpur in Manipur and relies on using local resources for crafting innovative and creative products using naturally available and eco-friendly material. They have recently developed a tiffin carrier made entirely out of recyclable bamboo shoot.

The durable lunchbox has several compartments that can carry different items, much like the traditional Indian 'dabba', which has become out of fashion due to ist clunky make and weight. The eco-friendly bamboo lunchbox is light and savvy and can easily replace plastic lunchboxes.

A video of the lunch box was shared on Twitter by IFS Officer Sudha Ramen who shared praises for the innovation. "They are not just attractive, but also eco-friendly and it also supports many to have a livelihood," Ramen wrote on the microblogging site.

Look at this Bamboo Tiffin carrier made by Zogam Bamboo at Churachandpur, Manipur. Beautiful and innovative design using local resources.



Use natural products - they are not just attractive, but also eco-friendly and it also supports many to have a livelihood. pic.twitter.com/7OFUpfvvWV — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) July 6, 2020

The video garnered much praise and applause on Twitter. While some questioned how cutting bamboo trees to create bamboo products was eco-friendly, others pointed out that bamboos were perennial crops and could be grown to meet product demands so that it doesn't lead to depletion.

Appreciate the fact that they're eco-friendly, known for their durability, and have the potential to support local artisans.



Bamboos are perennial plants and they grow fast, so we shouldn't run the risk of depleting the resource. — Sri (@srikavineehari) July 6, 2020

Perfectly designed.

I really appreciate talent and efforts.

Can we clean it with soap and water on daily basis? As we do for glass or metal tiffins? — Dr. snehalata (@Drsnehalata1) July 6, 2020

However, some raised questions regarding the hardiness and durability of the product and wondered if they could be washed as easily.

Bamboo tiffins are not the only products that the Manipuri bamboo makers offer. Their Facebook page is full of bamboo items like flutes, decoratives, plates, glasses, and other items.

