'Mankad' Memes Take Over Twitter After Buttler's Controversial Run Out By Ashwin
While the cricket world debated over Ashwin 'Mankading' Buttler incident, funny people of Twitter tried to diffuse the tense situation with jokes and memes.
Photos tweeted by @IPL / @Shahrcasm / @Sagarcasm.
"On my part, it was very instinctive and it was not planned or anything like that," Ashwin said.
Seeing Buttler backing up, KXIP skipper Ashwin paused during his action and removed the bails from the non-striker's end. This led to an argument in the centre. The on-field umpire asked for the referral and 'Out' was promptly signalled. Distraught, Buttler made the long walk to the pavilion.
Some called the move "unprofessional" on Ashwin's part while others felt the run out without a warning beforehand was simply against the spirit of the game.
Aise to gully cricket mei bhi nhi krte log jaisa ashwin ne kiya h
Do you agree with ashwin's actions #Ashwin #KXIPVSRR pic.twitter.com/mpPYp4LrOr
— Chowkidar @Hari Singh Rao (@HariSinghPatan1) March 26, 2019
Naturally, the Buttler dismissal created a lot of drama among cricketers and fans across the globe.
He ain’t winning any spirit of cricket awards is old ashwin
— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 25, 2019
It’s within the laws of the game but Jos Buttler should have been warned by Ashwin before that. Very Surprised ! Remember Ashwin doing the same in an international game where Sehwag withdrew the appeal.
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 25, 2019
Lots of drama on the Buttler run-out. He was livid but the law and the advisory on it is clear. The bowler is within his right to run a player out at the non-striker's end if he is out of his crease
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 25, 2019
Luckily, the people of Twitter found a funny silver-lining to the otherwise controversial incident. Netizens tried to diffuse the tense situation with hilarious memes that perfectly summed up the 'Mankad' fiasco.
Remember This Kid Who Was Mankaded By An English Cricketer Some Years Back... He Is Grown Up Now & Just Took His Revenge On An English Cricketer Tonight... #Ashwin #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/WA9grnM2Ph
— Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) March 25, 2019
Ashwin to Joss buttler #IPL2019 #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/UyNS6QLZrd
— (@DestinyWantElse) March 25, 2019
#AshwinMankads pic.twitter.com/UpTz154zJK
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 26, 2019
No, Ashwin didn't cross the line. Buttler did.#Mankading
— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) March 26, 2019
Third umpire trying to differentiate between Spirit of Cricket and Laws of Cricket. #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/Y7DtdE0iY4
— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) March 25, 2019
Ashwin's reaction when someone mentions Vinoo Mankad pic.twitter.com/TU1Yd7wWY8
— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) March 26, 2019
Cricket fans to Ashwin#RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/WMlOkmrCBw
— Chowkidar Batman (@Buy1GetNone) March 25, 2019
Me during Month ends
#Ashwin #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/av1N27zknR
— #SapnaChaudhary वाले काणिया (@Kanatunga) March 25, 2019
Actually @ashwinravi99 ne Lagaan dekhke England ka badla liya 😂😂😂 #RRvKXIP #VIVOIPL #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/bDZ1abG1Tr
— Liku Manahira 🇮🇳 (@LikuManahira) March 26, 2019
Jos Butler after Ashwin made him out.#RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/q390lYh6rl
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 25, 2019
KXIP and RR supporters to Ashwin #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/nreyCJ8tAL
— Draculla (@bat__soul) March 25, 2019
Cheater, cheater, cheater! Ashwin #IPL2019 #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/PntVcmH553
— MunNaa ️♀️ (@Munnaa09) March 25, 2019
Ashwin to his critics. pic.twitter.com/s796F9X6qj
— चोकीदार डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) March 25, 2019
pic.twitter.com/z1v1YUi3cS
— Vishesh Arora (@vishesharora19) March 25, 2019
What's 'Mankad' you ask?
Indian opener and slow, left-arm orthodox bowler Vinoo Mankad stirred controversy back in 1947-48 during India's tour of Australia when he paused during his delivery stride and disturbed the wicket on the non-striker's end to dismiss Bill Brown during the second Test.
The incident caused an uproar in Aussie media and 'Mankad' or 'Mankading' as a verb came into existence. Although the method doesn't violate the laws of cricket, it is still considered by many as an unsporting one that often raises eyebrows.
Man of the match. #RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/gSRm6tg0ND
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 25, 2019
