3-min read

'Mankad' Memes Take Over Twitter After Buttler's Controversial Run Out By Ashwin

While the cricket world debated over Ashwin 'Mankading' Buttler incident, funny people of Twitter tried to diffuse the tense situation with jokes and memes.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:March 26, 2019, 3:39 PM IST
Photos tweeted by @IPL / @Shahrcasm / @Sagarcasm.
As the debate of Ravichandran Ashwin's controversial decision to 'Mankad' Rajasthan Royals' batsman Jos Buttler heated up on social media Monday night, Ashwin defended himself by saying the move was "unplanned".

"On my part, it was very instinctive and it was not planned or anything like that," Ashwin said.

Seeing Buttler backing up, KXIP skipper Ashwin paused during his action and removed the bails from the non-striker's end. This led to an argument in the centre. The on-field umpire asked for the referral and 'Out' was promptly signalled. Distraught, Buttler made the long walk to the pavilion.

Some called the move "unprofessional" on Ashwin's part while others felt the run out without a warning beforehand was simply against the spirit of the game.



Naturally, the Buttler dismissal created a lot of drama among cricketers and fans across the globe.








Luckily, the people of Twitter found a funny silver-lining to the otherwise controversial incident. Netizens tried to diffuse the tense situation with hilarious memes that perfectly summed up the 'Mankad' fiasco.































What's 'Mankad' you ask?

Indian opener and slow, left-arm orthodox bowler Vinoo Mankad stirred controversy back in 1947-48 during India's tour of Australia when he paused during his delivery stride and disturbed the wicket on the non-striker's end to dismiss Bill Brown during the second Test.

The incident caused an uproar in Aussie media and 'Mankad' or 'Mankading' as a verb came into existence. Although the method doesn't violate the laws of cricket, it is still considered by many as an unsporting one that often raises eyebrows.

