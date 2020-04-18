Mankading, 2001 Eden Test and Punjabi Food: Ashwin at his Wittiest Best in Twitter Q&A

With the coronavirus outbreak bringing the world to a standstill, sportspersons have been interacting with fans across the globe on social media and India spinner R Ashwin followed suit and took to Twitter.

The ace off-spinner spoke not only about his favourite Test match but also Mankading and about a player who made him nervous during their first meeting.

Ashwin, who dismissed Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler in the IPL last season by Mankading him, had sparked off a huge debate about the 'spirit of cricket' and the very law of Mankading.

When told by a fan that they were waiting for a repeat of the Mankading, the spinner said, "Imagine the euphoria that will surround me after that."

The spinner who is often subjected to a lot of abuse and hate due to this incident also had someone tell him that he should change his stance.

Answering a question from Shikha Pandey of the Indian women's team on a Test match he wished he was part of, Ashwin said it had to be the Eden Test against Australia in 2001. Calling it one of the greatest Test matches if not the greatest.

He was also asked fun questions like if he takes a bath in winters and to this he asked if there is any winter in Chennai. He was also asked about his favourite off-spinner to which he said: "This is flashy news piece question that will appear on my verified mentions part in 20 minutes."

He was also asked if he had to make a quiz team with three other cricketers, who he would pick and he said: "Sachin paijee, Cheteshwar Pujara and Zaheer Khan (sic)."

Asked why he still has to listen to lectures on Mankading Jos Buttler in the last edition of the Indian Premier League, Ashwin said: "I just enjoy the banter."

Commenting on a player who made him nervous during their first meeting, Ashwin said: "Mathew Hayden." He also revealed that Chole is his favourite punjabi food while saying that he believes people will care a lot more for each other and the little joys of life post the lockdown.

